DC United vs Chicago Fire Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Chicago Fire take on DC United in an important clash at the Audi Field on Saturday. Both teams have flattered to deceive so far and will want to win this game.

DC United are currently in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Miami in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Chicago Fire, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The away side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Columbus Crew last week and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

DC United vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head

Chicago Fire have a slight edge over DC United and have won 25 out of the 70 matches played between the two teams. DC United have managed 23 victories against Chicago Fire and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

DC United form guide: L-L-W-D-W

Chicago Fire form guide: L-L-L-L-D

DC United vs Chicago Fire Team News

DC United

Russell Canouse and Connor Antley are currently injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Martin Rodriguez and Steven Birnbaum are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Russell Canouse, Connor Antley

Doubtful: Martin Rodriguez, Steven Birnbaum

Suspended: None

Chicago Fire

Tobias Salquist is recovering from a long-term injury and will not be available for selection. Chase Gasper has picked up a hamstring injury and has also been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Tobias Salquist, Chase Gasper

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

DC United vs Chicago Fire Predicted XI

DC United Predicted XI (5-3-2): Bono; Santos, Bartlett, Peltola, McVey, Herrera; Klich, Hopkins, Stroud; Ku-DiPietro, Benteke

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brady; Gutman, Czichos, Teran, Arigoni; Navarro, Gimenez; Herbers, Shaqiri, Mueller; Cuypers

DC United vs Chicago Fire Prediction

DC United have shown marked improvement in recent weeks and will be intent on moving up the league table. Christian Benteke has been sensational so far and will look to add to his goal tally in this clash.

Chicago Fire are in the midst of a slump and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. DC United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: DC United 2-1 Chicago Fire