De Gea proves why he’s Manchester United’s No.1 despite Dean Henderson competition

If there’s one notable difference between Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskajer and the team that was managed by Jose Mourinho, it’s certainly the unity in the squad.

Over the weekend, Marcus Rashford hijacked a post on the club’s Twitter page to declare Juan Mata as the man of the match in the 4-1 win against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Just over 30 minutes after Tuesday’s Champions League triumph over Paris Saint-Germain, the young forward was once again quick to assume social media duties, this time congratulating David de Gea for his impressive performance in Paris.

What a performance DDG! 🤩 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 20, 2020

“What a performance DDG,” Rashford tweeted in appreciation for De Gea’s countless saves, which kept Manchester United in the game against the Parisians.

De Gea makes important saves for Manchester United against PSG

Rashford and Bruno Fernandes may have scored the goals, but the Spanish goalkeeper was the one who ensured those two goals were enough to secure Manchester United’s 2-1 win over PSG.

The only time De Gea picked the ball from his net was when Anthony Martial flicked Neymar’s cross into his own net. The 29-year-old made several important saves, denying Layvin Kurzawa, Angel di Maria and Kylian Mbappe.

De Gea has come under intense pressure in recent months following a series of underwhelming performances. The return of Dean Henderson from loan was, therefore, thought to spell the end for the former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper at Old Trafford.

However, De Gea is returning to form at the right time and continues to prove why he remains Manchester United’s number one despite tight competition from Henderson.

Against Newcastle United last week, he was in imperious form, as he produced several key saves en route to the Red Devils’ 4-1 win over the Magpies. When De Gea is in his element, very few goalkeepers in the world can match his quality. He’s undoubtedly had a tough couple of months this year but De Gea is still a world-beater and he once again proved it against PSG in the Champions League.