De Graafschap vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2023

Ajax and De Graafschap square off at the Stadion De Vijverberg for a place in the KNVB Beker semifinals on Thursday (March 2).

Having failed to win the last 13 meetings between the teams, the hosts head into the cup tie desperate to get one over De Godenzonen.

De Graafschap kept their hopes of a promotion playoff place alive with a 4-0 win over FC Eindhoven in the Dutch second tier. They have now won consecutive league games for the first time since November and are 13th in the Eerste Divisie, six points off the playoffs places.

De Graafschap will now turn their attention to the KNVB Beker, where they have enjoyed a smooth road to the quarterfinals, scoring ten goals and shipping in two.

Meanwhile, Ajax returned to winning ways at the weekend with a 2-1 win over Vitesse in the Eredivisie.

Before that, John Heitinga’s side saw their 12-game unbeaten run snapped on February 23 following a 3-1 loss to Union Berlin in the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs.

Ajax now turn their attention to the Dutch Cup, where they're eyeing a record-extending 19th title after seeing off Den Bosch and Twente in their first two rounds.

De Graafschap vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from their last 13 meetings, Ajax have been dominant in the fixture.

De Graafschap are yet to beat Heitinga’s men, while the spoils have been shared just once.

Ajax are unbeaten in all but one of their last 14 games against De Graafschap, winning eight since December.

De Graafschap have won three of their last four games across competitions, with a 2-0 loss to NAC Breda on February 10 being the exception.

De Graafschap vs Ajax Prediction

Ajax head into the midweek cup tie as firm favourites to come away with a win,s as they're unbeaten in 13 games against De Graafschap. A one-sided affair at the Stadion De Vijverberg could ensue, with Ajax cruising to a comfortable win.

Prediction: De Graafschap 1-4 Ajax

De Graafschap vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of their last seven clashes.)

