"Deal will be done this week" - Gerard Romero says Chelsea will complete signing of Barcelona superstar in the next few days

Football journalist Gerard Romero has provided an update on Chelsea's pursuit of Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Blues are expected to complete the signing of the Gabon international this week.

Thomas Tuchel has seemingly been eager to acquire the 33-year-old due to a shortage of out-and-out strikers in his squad. Chelsea allowed Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to leave the club this summer. However, the west London club are yet to sign replacements for the duo.

Tuchel's side have lacked ideas and efficiency in front of goal in their opening three league games, which could be attributed to the absence of a No.9. Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz have been deployed as makeshift strikers.

However, the duo lack the physicality and instinct required to play in the position on a regular basis.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been in scintillating form since joining Barcelona on a free transfer in January. He scored 11 goals in 17 La liga games during the second half of last season.

Despite his consistent performances, Barcelona could be forced to sell him this summer. They are yet to register new signing Jules Kounde and need to clear some of their wage bill.

Romero has claimed that the Blues' move for the striker 'will be done this week'.

"Aubameyang to Chelsea will be done this week so that Kounde can play in the next match," said Romero as per Pys.

Pys @CFCPys #CFC Aubameyang to Chelsea will be done this week so that Kounde can play in the next match. ( @gerardromero Aubameyang to Chelsea will be done this week so that Kounde can play in the next match. (@gerardromero) #CFC https://t.co/inabWog2pA

As per Diario Sport, the Premier League giants are expected to return with a final offer of €20 million for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Barcelona are believed to be seeking a fee in the region of €30 million for the former Arsenal star.

However, the Catalan giants could be forced to accept the Blues' bid to raise the funds required to register Jules Kounde.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's move to Chelsea will also allow Barcelona to sign Marcos Alonso

Chelsea FC v Charlotte FC - Pre-Season Friendly

Barcelona's lack of funds has prevented them from registering French centre-back Jules Kounde. The club's inability to register the 23-year-old has also stalled their move for left-back Marcos Alonso.

As per The Sun, the Catalan giants have already agreed personal terms with the 31-year-old, who is expected to sign a three-year contract with the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Alonso agreed personal terms with Barça four months ago, deal would be valid until June 2025. Nothing has changed about Marcos Alonso deal. Full, verbal agreement in place to join Barcelona but it won’t be completed until Jules Koundé is registered. It takes time.Alonso agreed personal terms with Barça four months ago, deal would be valid until June 2025. Nothing has changed about Marcos Alonso deal. Full, verbal agreement in place to join Barcelona but it won’t be completed until Jules Koundé is registered. It takes time. 🚨🇪🇸 #FCBAlonso agreed personal terms with Barça four months ago, deal would be valid until June 2025. https://t.co/bJQiHJCNIp

Alonso is expected to provide adequate cover and competition to veteran defender Jordi Alba. The Blues have already prepared for Alonso's departure by signing Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion for £62 million.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's sale to the west London club will help Barcelona register Jules Kounde and complete the signing of Marcos Alonso.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava