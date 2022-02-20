"Death of one king and the rise of another" - Emmanuel Petit slams PSG superstar Lionel Mess's 'oversized ego' and makes interesting Kylian Mbappe claim 

PSG ace Lionel Messi has come under fire for disappointing performances lately, and the latest to chime in negatively on the star is Emmanuel Petit.

The French World Cup winner wasn't impressed with the Argentine's displays but hopes to see him succeed in his new surroundings with time.

Speaking to RMC Sport, he said:

“I feel genuine pain when I watch Messi on the pitch. We all want him to succeed, to take our hand and tell us a story like he told thousands in Barcelona."

“I don’t want to pit Messi against Mbappé. But for several months, we have been witnessing the death of one king and the rise of another.”

Mbappe has truly been the star of PSG's 2021/22 campaign with 22 goals and 16 assists in 33 games.

MessivsRonaldo.app @mvsrapp MESSI ASSIST



Messi plays provider again, threading a lovely ball through to Neymar to score!



8th PSG assist

200th league assist !

276th total club assist

323rd career assist MESSI ASSISTMessi plays provider again, threading a lovely ball through to Neymar to score!8th PSG assist200th league assist !276th total club assist323rd career assist 🅰️ MESSI ASSIST ‼️Messi plays provider again, threading a lovely ball through to Neymar to score!👉 8th PSG assist👉 200th league assist !👉 276th total club assist👉 323rd career assist https://t.co/pElukl4rLr

He's outperformed both Messi and Neymar to emerge as their talisman and carried the side on his broad shoulders in tough moments.

PSG ace past his best?

PSG's 15-game unbeaten run in the league ended following a stunning 3-1 loss to Nantes on Saturday, in a game in which Messi fired a blank once again.

It wasn't a disappointing performance by any means, however, as the Argentine bagged the assist for Neymar's goal and made some excellent ball recoveries.

PSGhub @PSGhub Pochettino about Messi: “We are lucky to have him at PSG & in France, we won't see a player like that again for 100 years.” 🗣 Pochettino about Messi: “We are lucky to have him at PSG & in France, we won't see a player like that again for 100 years.” 🗣🇦🇷

However, Petit questioned his ability to consistently deliver for his side with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner turning 35 in June. The former midfielder said the Messi of Barca might never be seen again constantly..

The Frenchman added:

“I know that this guy has an oversized ego, but at some point, he will have to understand that as long as he is not well, especially mentally, he will not be able to become the Messi of Barça again.

“I hope that by the end of the season, we will be able to see the great Messi intermittently, but over time it is no longer possible.”

Messi has struck only twice in Ligue 1 from 15 games, but has five goals in six Champions League games, although he couldn't find the net against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Edited by S Chowdhury