Debrecen vs Alashkert Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd August 2023

Debrecen host Alashkert at the Kotaik Stadium on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The Loki currently hold a one-goal advantage in the tie from the first leg. Stefan Loncar struck the only goal of the game in the 50th minute that sunk their Armenian rivals.

Debrecen were deserved winners of that first encounter, having dominated the post-match statistics. They mustered 14 shots in the match, one more than Alashkert, of which eight were on target (Alashkert had only three). The Hungarian outfit also enjoyed slightly more possession at 51%.

Back in European contention after four years, Debrecen are looking to reach their first major tournament group stage since the 2010-11 season. The omens look good, with the club also beginning their league campaign with a 3-1 win over Mezokovesd on Monday.

The visitors stole the lead in the 27th minute, but Srđan Blagojević's side equalized in the 33rd minute through Stefan Loncar, who then put them in front soon after the break.

In the second minute of stoppage time, Dorian Babunski added a third to put the game beyond doubt as Debrecen won their second game of the 2023-24 season.

Speaking of Alashkert, the Armenian minnows have endured contrasting fortunes. Following the defeat to Debrecen, the Yellows began their league season with a 2-0 loss to Pyunik.

Edgar Malakyan and Hovhannes Harutyunyan scored apiece for the visitors, while Mimito Biai was sent off for Alashkert, who have started their new campaign with back-to-back home defeats.

Debrecen vs Alashkert Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Debrecen and Alashkert meet for only the second time in their history.

Alashkert have begun their new season with back-to-back home defeats: 1-0 loss vs Debrecen in Europe and 2-0 loss vs Pyunik in the league.

Debrecen have won both their games in the 2023-24 season.

Debrecen star Stefan Loncar has scored in both their games of the 2023-24 season thus far (3 goals in total).

Debrecen vs Alashkert Prediction

Debrecen and Alashkert have begun their respective campaigns on a contrasting note. The Hungarian side have looked solid as they are led by a dangerous attack. Their counterparts from Armenia have been anemic so far and could be headed for a third straight loss.

Prediction: Debrecen 2-1 Alashkert

Debrecen vs Alashkert Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Debrecen to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes