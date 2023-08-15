Debrecen vs Rapid Wien Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th August 2023

Debrecen host Rapid Wien at the Nagyerdei Stadion on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round, with the tie finely poised at the moment.

The sides played out a dour 0-0 draw in the Austrian capital last week, which means it is all to play for in the return leg this week.

Looking for their first appearance in a major European competition since 2010, Debrecen overcame Alashkert in the last round of the qualifiers on penalties after the tie finished 2-2 on aggregate.

Just days after their draw with Wien though, the Loki picked up another league win in the Hungarian top-flight, NB I. Alexandros Kyziridis scored the only goal of the game in the 83rd minute to ensure Debrecen made it two wins from two in the new season, collecting all six points.

On the other hand, Wien have endured a mixed run of form in the Austrian Bundesliga. The Green-Whites began with a 1-1 draw against LASK, followed by a 4-0 defeat of Altach, but were beaten 1-0 by Hartberg last weekend, ending their unbeaten start.

Debrecen vs Rapid Wien Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second official meeting between Debrecen and Rapid Wien.

Wien have faced Hungarian teams on 26 occasions, winning only nine times.

Rapid Wien have failed to score in their last two official games.

Debrecen have kept a clean sheet in their last two official games.

Debrecen have lost three of their last four home games in European qualifiers.

Debrecen haven't reached the playoff round of any competition since 2014-15 in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers.

Debrecen are unbeaten in five official games this season.

Debrecen have kept just one clean sheet in three home games this season: 1-0 vs Zalaegerszegi.

Rapid Wien have won just one of their last five away games in Europe (including qualifiers and main event).

Debrecen vs Rapid Wien Prediction

Neither Debrecen nor Rapid Wien have been impressive in Europe lately, and much like the first leg, we're predicting another low-scoring draw.

However, Wien, by virtue of them possessing more experience, should prevail in the penalty shootouts.

Prediction: Debrecen 1-1 (2-3 on penalties) Rapid Wien

Debrecen vs Rapid Wien Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes