Decic vs Sileks Prediction and Betting Tips | July 10, 2025 

Decic and Sileks square off in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League first qualification round on Thursday at Tusko.

The hosts haven't been in action since a 1-0 victory over Mornar Bar in the Montenegrin Cup final. Asmir Kajevic's goal midway through the first half settled the contest.

Sileks, meanwhile, were last in action when they saw off Shkendija 3-1 away from home in their final game of the North Macedonian MFL in May. They went into the break with a two-goal lead, thanks to Marko Gjorgjievski's first half brace. Fiton Ademi stepped off the bench to half the deficit, but Angelce Timovski made sure of the result in injury time after Shkendija were reduced to 10 men.

The Kratovo Boys booked their spot at this stage of the Conference League Qualifiers, courtesy of their runners-up finish in the MFL last season, while Decic qulified as Montenegrin Cup winners.

The winner of this tie face Rapid Vienna in the next round of the qualifiers.

Decic vs Sileks Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Five of Decic's last six games have had goals at both ends.

Sileks ended last season with 13-game unbeaten run, winning eight.

Decic haven't won a home game in five Qualification games in UEFA club competition in regulation time, drawing the last three.

Sileks are winless in 11 games in European Qualifiers, losing nine.

Four of Sileks' last five games have seen one side fail to score.

Decic vs Sileks Prediction

Decic are competing at this stage of the Conference League Qualifiers for the third time. They will hope to avoid the fate suffered in the previous two that saw them eliminated.

Sileks, for their part, secured a return to continental qualification for the first time since 2021. They ended last season on a high and will hope to continue from where they left off.

Although either side could nick a win, a low-scoring stalemate might be the more likely outcome.

Prediction: Decic 1-1 Sileks

Decic vs Sileks Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More