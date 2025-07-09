Decic vs Sileks Prediction and Betting Tips | July 10, 2025 

Decic and Sileks square off in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League first qualification round on Thursday at Tusko.
The hosts haven't been in action since a 1-0 victory over Mornar Bar in the Montenegrin Cup final. Asmir Kajevic's goal midway through the first half settled the contest.
Sileks, meanwhile, were last in action when they saw off Shkendija 3-1 away from home in their final game of the North Macedonian MFL in May. They went into the break with a two-goal lead, thanks to Marko Gjorgjievski's first half brace. Fiton Ademi stepped off the bench to half the deficit, but Angelce Timovski made sure of the result in injury time after Shkendija were reduced to 10 men.
The Kratovo Boys booked their spot at this stage of the Conference League Qualifiers, courtesy of their runners-up finish in the MFL last season, while Decic qulified as Montenegrin Cup winners.
The winner of this tie face Rapid Vienna in the next round of the qualifiers.
Decic vs Sileks Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Five of Decic's last six games have had goals at both ends.
- Sileks ended last season with 13-game unbeaten run, winning eight.
- Decic haven't won a home game in five Qualification games in UEFA club competition in regulation time, drawing the last three.
- Sileks are winless in 11 games in European Qualifiers, losing nine.
- Four of Sileks' last five games have seen one side fail to score.
- Five of Decic's last six games have had goals at both ends.
Decic vs Sileks Prediction
Decic are competing at this stage of the Conference League Qualifiers for the third time. They will hope to avoid the fate suffered in the previous two that saw them eliminated.
Sileks, for their part, secured a return to continental qualification for the first time since 2021. They ended last season on a high and will hope to continue from where they left off.
Although either side could nick a win, a low-scoring stalemate might be the more likely outcome.
Prediction: Decic 1-1 Sileks
Decic vs Sileks Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals