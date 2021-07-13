Defensa y Justicia vs Flamengo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

Defensa y Justica will host Flamengo in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores round-of-16 tie on Wednesday.

The hosts secured their spot in this round by virtue of their second-place finish in Group B. La Halcon finished with nine points, six points behind table-toppers Palmeiras.

Flamengo finished top of Group G with 12 points picked up from their six group stage games.

Defensa y Justica have not been in action since playing out a 1-1 draw with Independiente del Valle at the end of May. Joffre Escobar and Baraian Romero scored first-half goals to ensure the two sides shared the spoils.

Flamengo picked up a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Chapecoense on Sunday. Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Michael scored second-half goals to help the Rio de Janeiro outfit complete a comeback victory.

Defensa y Justicia vs Flamengo Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the sides and a victory would put either team in prime position to qualify for the next round.

Flamengo's victory on Sunday was only their second victory in five matches.

Defense y Justica form guide: D-W-D-L-L

Flamengo form guide: W-L-L-W-L

Defensa y Justicia vs Flamengo Team News

Defensa y Justica

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Flamengo

Bruno Henrique (thigh), Diego (knee) and Cesar (ACL) have all been ruled out through injuries.

Everton Ribeiro was on the bench for Brazil in the 1-0 loss to Argentina in the Copa America final on Sunday. Remarkably, he took to the field later that day to captain Flamengo to victory over Chapecoense.

Injuries: Bruno Henrique, Diego, Cesar

Suspension: None

Defensa y Justicia vs Flamengo Predicted XI

Defensa y Justica Predicted XI (4-5-1): Ezequiel Unsain (GK); Nahuel Gallardo, Fernando Meza, Adonis Frias, Matias Rodriguez; Raul Loaiza, Carlos Rotondi, Enzo Fernandez, Tomas Martinez, Ciro Rius; Braian Romero

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Diego Alves (GK); Filipe Luis, Leo Pereira, Gustavo Henrique, Mauricio Isla; Thiago Maia, Willian Arao, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro; Muniz Carvalho, Pedro

Defensa y Justicia vs Flamengo Prediction

Defensa's lack of action over the last few weeks might have led to match rustiness in their players and this is far from ideal when facing a club the size of Flamengo. The visitors have been significantly beneath their usual standards in recent games but the urge to reclaim their continental crown could spur the players on.

Flamengo are one of the most expansive sides on the continent and their high line guarantees that they will create plenty of goalscoring opportunities. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Flamego.

Prediction: Defensa y Justica 1-3 Flamengo

