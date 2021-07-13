Sao Paulo vs Racing Club prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

The Copa Libertadores returns on Wednesday as Sao Paulo welcome Racing Club to the Estádio do Morumbi for the first leg of their round-of-16 clash.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 1-0 victory over Bahia in the Brasiliero Serie A. Meanwhile, the visitors suffered a 3-0 away defeat against Colon de Santa Fe in the Copa de la Liga playoffs.

After a decent group stage run, Sao Paulo finished second in Group E to set up a mouth-watering knockout-stage clash with Racing Club.

The Brazilian outfit claimed 11 points from their six group games, scoring nine goals and conceding just two.

A disappointing drop-off in form followed for Hernan Crespo's side, who went on a dire seven-game winless run in the Brasiliero Serie A.

However, Sao Paulo appear to have picked up the pace in recent weeks as they claimed consecutive league victories when they beat Bahia 1-0 last time out.

Meanwhile, Racing Club will aim to bounce back to winning ways after seeing their six-game winning streak come to an end against Colon de Santa in the domestic cup last time out.

Juan Antonio Pizzi's men have enjoyed a blistering run at the Copa Libertadores, finishing at the summit of Group E with 14 points from six outings.

Their last outing came back on 26 May when they cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory against Uruguayan side Rentistas. Argentine forward Tomas Chancalay was the star in that encounter as he scored a hat-trick to hand La Academia the win.

Racing Club are currently on a three-game winning run in the tournament and will aim to keep the juggernaut rolling on as they enter the elimination phase.

Sao Paulo vs Racing Club Head-To-Head

This will be the third-ever meeting between the two sides. Racing Club are unbeaten in the two previous meetings, claiming one win and one draw.

Sao Paulo Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-W

Racing Club Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Sao Paulo vs Racing Club Team News

Sao Paulo

Head coach Hernan Crespo will have to cope without the services of William da Silva and Walce, who have been sidelined through injuries. Former Barcelona star Dani Alves recently returned from a knee problem.

Meanwhile, defender Bruno Alves will return to the fold after serving his one-match suspension last time out.

Injured: William da Silva, Walce

Suspended: None

Racing Club

Full-back Fabian Sanchez remains the visitors' only guaranteed absentee as he battles an ACL problem. Chilean goalkeeper Gabriel Arias has returned to the squad from the Copa America 2021.

Injured: Fabian Sanchez

Suspended: None

Sao Paulo vs Racing Club Predicted XI

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (3-5-2): Volpi; Leo, Robert Arboleda, Diego; Lizeiro, Welington, Dani Alves, Hernanes, Emiliano Rigoni; Eder, Pablo

Racing Club Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gabriel Arias; Iván Pillud, Leonardo Sigali, Nery Domínguez, Lucas Orbán; Leonel Miranda, Aníbal Moreno, Ignacio Piatti; Enzo Copetti, Darío Cvitanich, Tomás Chancalay

Sao Paulo vs Racing Club Prediction

After stumbling into the new season, Sao Paulo appear to have hit their stride in recent weeks. They head into the game on a two-game winning streak and will feel confident of grabbing the desired result on Wednesday.

However, they take on a solid Racing Club side who are unbeaten so far in the tournament and we predict the spoils will be shared in the game.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 1-1 Racing Club

