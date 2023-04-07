"Demands a lot from you" - Manchester United's Antony opens up on his relationship with boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United winger Antony has revealed how manager Erik ten Hag has been a valuable support system for him since his transfer from Ajax last summer.

Having played under Ten Hag at Ajax, Brazilian winger Antony won multiple titles, including the Eredivisie title. He became Manchester United's second-most expensive signing, joining the club for a fee of €100 million.

The Brazilian ace recently revealed that the Dutch manager demands a lot from his players on the pitch.

Speaking to club media, Antony detailed Ten Hag's impact on him, saying:

"He's always open for a chat and demands a lot from you as well, and I always listen to what he has to say with the aim of getting the team results and helping him."

Antony has been a key starter for United this season, scoring nine times in 35 games across competitions, including important goals against Arsenal, Everton, and Barcelona.

Antony also paid tribute to United fans for their influence on the team's performances this season. He described what it's like to play in front of a packed Old Trafford, saying:

“Manchester United aren’t any ordinary club or ordinary team, not every fanbase is like this. Like I’ve said, the atmosphere they create is like fuel to keep us going.”

Manchester United have had an inconsistent season under Ten Hag despite winning the Carabao Cup to end their six-year-long trophy drought.

United hold the fourth spot in the table, 19 points behind Arsenal, who sit atop the Premier League table.

Ten Hag's debut season has been full of controversies so far. The most prominent was the ugly fallout with club legend Cristiano Ronaldo. The club are also facing ownership uncertainties as the current owners, the Glazers Family, have lost faith among the club's fans.

Manchester United unbeaten in 23 home games as they face relegation-battling Everton in EPL on Saturday

Manchester United are set to take on Everton on Saturday, April 8, as they aim to extend their unbeaten streak at Old Trafford to 24 games.

The Red Devils have recorded 20 wins, three draws, and 13 clean sheets in their last 23 games at home. They have scored 52 goals and conceded just 12 in the ongoing season.

The fixture against the Toffees comes at a crucial time for both teams. United are fighting for a top-four finish, while Everton are battling relegation. The match promises to be exciting, as both teams will be looking to secure vital points.

Poll : 0 votes