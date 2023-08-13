Dembele's New Journey: Why Leaving Barcelona Could Be the Right Step

As the ink dries on the transfer papers, it's time to dissect why Ousmane Dembele's exit from Barcelona might just be the breath of fresh air he needs.

Barcelona signed Dembele on August 25, 2017, from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of €105 million (£97 million), plus a potential €42 million (£38 million) in add-ons. This made him the second most expensive player in history at the time, just behind Neymar.

It was a substantial investment intended to fill the void left by Neymar's departure in the same summer. However, the French international's journey has been a tale of unfulfilled promise and underwhelming performances, failing to match the monumental expectations that accompanied his transfer.

Dembele's time at Barcelona was marred by a succession of injuries that resembled a relentless barrage, often leaving him sidelined when his presence was needed the most. Some of his most notable absences came when Barcelona were in need of him the most. In 2017-18, he missed the Champions League semi-final against Liverpool and the Copa del Rey final against Sevilla. In 2018-19, he missed the first three months of the season with a hamstring injury. And in 2020-21, he missed the final two months of the season with a knee injury.

Barcelona expected fireworks, but Dembele's campaign was more like damp fireworks. It's like promising a feast and delivering a snack – it doesn't just satisfy.

The grand theatre of Camp Nou was eager for Dembele to step into Neymar's shoes, yet his act fell short of the applause. The footballing stage was set, and the spotlight was his, but the script remained incomplete.

Despite his injury problems, the winger has still managed to produce some impressive stats at Barcelona. In 185 appearances for the club, he scored 40 goals and provided 42 assists. He also averaged 2.8 dribbles per game and 1.9 key passes per game.

In the 2021-22 season, Dembele was one of Barcelona's best players when he was fit. He scored 11 goals and provided 13 assists in 21 La Liga appearances. He also averaged 3.2 dribbles per game and 2.2 key passes per game.

However, filling the shoes of legends is a challenge that requires not just skill, but the magic of Cinderella's slipper. Dembele was entrusted with carrying the torch of a Brazilian wizard, but he stumbled like a marathon runner with untied shoelaces.

There were even some in the media, and inside Barca ranks who often compares the-now Paris Saint Germain player with Mbappe. Comparing him to Mbappe was like comparing apples and oranges – they're both fruit, but different. It's like expecting a sprinter to win a marathon – they excel in their own ways.

Fan Emotions: The Rollercoaster Ride

The relationship between Dembele and the passionate Barcelona fanbase is akin to a rollercoaster ride, with its highs and lows defining the journey. Cheers, that ring like a joyous melody can swiftly transform into critical jeers echoing in the stadium. This emotional whirlwind is a testament to the deep bond between players and supporters, a bond that oscillates like a pendulum in perpetual motion.

Maybe the player is just not meant for the club. And before another Eden Hazard will happen to him, he makes a decision, a difficult one.

Yearning for Change: A New Dawn Beckons

Dembele's departure from Barcelona presents an opportunity akin to a flower seeking a new garden to blossom in. The footballing world is vast and diverse, offering a spectrum of experiences that cater to a player's growth. Like a student progressing from one grade to another, Dembele is at a juncture where a change of scenery might provide the fresh perspective needed to realize his untapped potential.

History has shown several instances where players' moves from big clubs have revitalized their careers. Take, for example, Mohamed Salah's move from Chelsea to AS Roma paved the way for his resurgence, leading to a remarkable journey that eventually brought him back to the Premier League as one of the world's best players with Liverpool. Similarly, Cristiano Ronaldo's shift from Manchester United to Real Madrid – the new environment allowed him to elevate his game to unparalleled heights and establish himself as a global icon.

Dembele's departure is a chapter closing, but novels have many chapters. It's like saying goodbye to a friend in one city to meet many more in another. This could be his comeback tale – a phoenix soaring from ashes.