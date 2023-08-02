Demirspor vs CFR Cluj Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2023

Demirspor will welcome CFR Cluj to the New Adana Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday.

The hosts played their first-ever game in Europe last week in the first leg and held their own in the away game, as they held Cluj to a 1-1 draw. Jefté Betancor opened the scoring in the sixth minute and Benjamin Stambouli equalized in the 77th minute.

The visitors were held to a 1-1 draw by Universitatae Craiova in the SuperLiga on Sunday, with Emmanuel Yeboah scoring a 39th-minute equalizer after Alexandru Crețu opened the scoring in the 10th minute.

The visitors have qualified for the group stage of the Europa Conference League in the last two seasons, making it to the knockout round playoffs last season. They will look to make it to the group stage for the third season in a row. Demirspor will play their first home match in Europe and will aim to leave a good account of themselves.

Demirspor vs CFR Cluj Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

The hosts met a Hungarian team for the first time in a competitive match in the first leg while it was the visitors' fifth meeting against a Turkish opponent. Interestingly, they are winless in these meetings, suffering three defeats and playing a couple of draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions while their last two games have ended in draws.

Demirspor have suffered three defeats in their last five home games.

The visitors were winless in their away games in the qualifying campaign last season, failing to score in two of their three games.

Demirspor vs CFR Cluj Prediction

Mavi Şimşekler will play their first home game in European qualifiers and also their first competitive home game of the season. They looked solid in the first leg, with seven shots on target, though they scored just one goal.

Clujenii have just one win from their last nine away games in Europe, including the group stage, scoring just four goals in that period. They have scored just three goals against Turkish opponents in five games. With that in mind, we expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Demirspor 2-1 CFR Cluj

Demirspor vs CFR Cluj Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Demirspor to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Emmanuel Yeboah to score or assist any time - Yes