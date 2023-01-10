Den Bosch vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | January 11, 2023

Den Bosch will entertain last season's finalists Ajax at De Vliert in the second round of the KNVB Cup on Wednesday (January 11).

The hosts began their campaign in the first round with a 3-1 win over GVVV in October. Den Bosch have lost their last four games in the Eerste Divisie, losing 4-1 at home against Jong FC Utrecht on Friday. They were eliminated in the first round of the KNVB Cup last season.

Ajax, meanwhile, are the most successful team in the KNVB Cup with 20 titles. They made the final last season, suffering a 2-1 defeat against arch-rivals PSV.

FC Den Bosch @mijnfcdenbosch 𝐖𝐞𝐝𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐣𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞 𝐅𝐂 𝐃𝐞𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐡 - 𝐀𝐣𝐚𝐱



Aanstaande woensdag staat de bekerwedstrijd tegen Ajax op het programma. Lees hier alles wat je moet weten over het bezoeken van deze wedstrijd!



#DBOAJA #HeyaDenBosch #metheelmijnhart 𝐖𝐞𝐝𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐣𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞 𝐅𝐂 𝐃𝐞𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐡 - 𝐀𝐣𝐚𝐱Aanstaande woensdag staat de bekerwedstrijd tegen Ajax op het programma. Lees hier alles wat je moet weten over het bezoeken van deze wedstrijd! ❕𝐖𝐞𝐝𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐣𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞 𝐅𝐂 𝐃𝐞𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐡 - 𝐀𝐣𝐚𝐱Aanstaande woensdag staat de bekerwedstrijd tegen Ajax op het programma. Lees hier alles wat je moet weten over het bezoeken van deze wedstrijd!#DBOAJA #HeyaDenBosch #metheelmijnhart

Den Bosch vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 37 times across competitions, including three times in the KNVB Cup. As expected Ajax have dominated proceedings, leading 28-4.

They will be meeting for the first time since their Eredivisie clash in 2005, where Ajax won 2-0 at home.

Ajax have won their last four games against Den Bosch across competitions, keeping three clean sheets.

Den Bosch's all four wins against the capital club have come at home, including a 1-0 win in their last meeting in the KNVB Cup in 1987.

Ajax enjoy a 2-1 lead in their three meetings against Den Bosch in the KNVB Cup.

Den Bosch vs Ajax Prediction

The hosts have failed to score in three of their last four games across competitions. Den Bosch have also failed to score in their last four meetings against Ajax.

Ajax, meanwhile, have won just once in their last six games across competitions. They have played three straight draws in the Eredivisie. Considering the current form and recent history between the two teams, the visitors should record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Den Bosch 0-2 Ajax

Den Bosch vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Ajax to score in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Ajax to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 5: Dusan Tadic to provide an assist - Yes

Poll : 0 votes