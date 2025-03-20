Denmark 1-0 Portugal: Portugal player ratings as Rasmus Hojlund strike sees Danes take advantage into second leg of UEFA Nations League quarterfinal

Rasmus Hojlund continued his return to form with a goal against Portugal, helping Denmark win the first leg of their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal clash 1-0. Andreas Skov Olsen set up the Manchester United striker in the 78th minute after Christian Eriksen missed his 24th-minute spot-kick.

The Danes will face Portugal in the return leg on March 23 at Estadio Jose Alvalade to book their place in the competition's semifinals.

Portugal player ratings

Diogo Costa - 9/10

Costa was impressive in the match and will feel hard done by. He made seven saves, including a penalty, in an outstanding performance for his country.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10

The Manchester United defender played well for Portugal. He created two chances and completed 25 of 33 passes.

Ruben Dias- 7/10

The Manchester City defender played well alongside Renato Veiga in Portugal's defense. He completed 61 of 68 passes and made seven defensive actions.

Renato Veiga- 7.5/10

The defender had a solid game for his country despite conceding a first-half penalty, which Christian Eriksen missed. He won three of five tackles and won six of seven duels.

Nuno Mendez- 7.5/10

Despite their defeat, the full-back had a fine game for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal. He made the most tackles (4) and won seven out of 12 duels.

Joao Neves- 7/10

The midfielder played well alongside his PSG teammate Vitinha against Denmark. He completed 54 of 56 passes and won two of four duels.

Vitinha - 7/10

The PSG midfielder played well for his country despite the loss. He completed 78 of 81 passes, the most in the game, and created two chances.

Bruno Fernandes- 6/10

The Manchester United captain had an uncharacteristically anonymous game. He did not create a chance or test the keeper.

Pedro Neto- 6/10

The Chelsea star did not have the best game for his country on Thursday. He managed two shots on target and lost three of four duels.

Rafael Leao- 6.5/10

The AC Milan star created one chance in the game but could not manage a shot.

Cristiano Ronaldo- 6/10

The Real Madrid legend did not have a good game for his country against Denmark. Cristiano Ronaldo managed just two shots, neither of which was on target, but completed all 24 passes he attempted from 30 touches.

Portugal Substitutes

Nelson Semedo - 6/10:

The former Barcelona defender came on for 24 minutes but could not help Portugal secure a win or hold on to a draw. He lost two of three duels and completed 10 of 14 passes.

Goncalo Ignacio - 6/10

The Sporting CP defender came on for the final 14 minutes of the game. His time on the pitch coincided with Denmark securing the sole goal in the game.

Ruben Neves- 6/10

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder came on late but could do little to save his nation from defeat. Neves completed 17 of 18 passes and made two recoveries.

Bernardo Silva- NA

The Manchester City star came on late and lacked time to affect the game.

