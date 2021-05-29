Denmark U-21 vs Germany U-21 prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA European U-21 Championship 2021

Denmark U-21 are set to play Germany U-21 at the MOL Arena Sosto on Monday for the quarter-final of the UEFA European U-21 Championship.

Denmark U-21 come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Mikhail Galaktionov's Russia U-21 in March in the group stage of the tournament. Goals from Anderlecht winger Jacob Bruun Larsen, Midtjylland forward Anders Dreyer and Rosenborg attacker Carlo Holse ensured victory for Albert Capellas Herms' Denmark U-21.

Germany U-21, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Adrian Mutu's Romania U-21 in March in the group stage of the tournament. The likes of Wolfsburg winger Ridle Baku and Anderlecht attacker Lukas Nmecha were unable to find the against Romania U-21.

Denmark U-21 vs Germany U-21 Head-to-Head

In three previous tournament encounters, Germany U-21 hold the clear advantage, having won all three matches.

The two countries last faced each other in 2019, with Germany U-21 beating Denmark U-21 3-1. A brace from Augsburg winger Marco Richter and a goal from striker Luca Waldschmidt sealed the deal for Germany U-21. A second-half penalty from attacker Robert Skov proved to be a mere consolation for Denmark U-21.

Denmark U-21 form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Germany U-21 form guide: D-D-W-W-W

Denmark U-21 vs Germany U-21 Team News

Denmark U-21

Denmark U-21 manager Albert Capellas Herms has a talented squad to work with. Copenhagen attacker Mohamed Daramy, Anderlecht winger Jacob Bruun Larsen and Brentford right-back Mads Roerslev Rasmussen could all prove to be crucial. It will be interesting to see how they deal with the absence of Brentford centre-back Mads Bech Sorensen.

Injured: Mads Bech Sorensen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Germany U-21

Meanwhile, Germany U-21 have named the likes of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz, Red Bull Salzburg striker Mergim Berisha and Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt in the squad. Wolfsburg's Ridle Baku will be an important player, with the 23-year old having already made his debut for the Germany senior side. Bochum centre-back Maxim Leitsch is out injured.

Injured: Maxim Leitsch

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Denmark U-21 vs Germany U-21 Predicted XI

Denmark U-21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Oliver Christensen, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Victor Nelsson, Sebastian Hausner, Carlo Holse, Jesper Lindstrom, Morten Hjulmand, Magnus Kofod Andersen, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Nikolai Baden Frederiksen, Mohamed Daramy

Germany U-21 Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Markus Schubert, Josha Vagnoman, Amos Pieper, Nico Schlotterbeck, Ismail Jakobs, Arne Maier, Vitaly Janelt, Ridle Baku, Mergim Berisha, Jonathan Burkardt, Lukas Nmecha

Your player of the season: Lukas Nmecha. See you next season. 🟣⚪ https://t.co/ZlUaqQe7KY pic.twitter.com/tWKhMVHqON — RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) May 27, 2021

Denmark U-21 vs Germany U-21 Prediction

Denmark U-21 will rely on former Borussia Dortmund forward and Denmark international Jacob Bruun Larsen to come up with the goods. OB goalkeeper Oliver Christensen, Brondby midfielder Jesper Lindstrom and Copenhagen centre-back Victor Nelsson have been capped at senior level and will have to be at their very best.

Germany U-21, on the other hand, have Wolfsburg's Ridle Baku who was a key player for them in the group stages. Striker Lukas Nmecha has been in good form for Anderlecht and he is likely to lead the line for his country.

Germany U-21 should edge past Denmark U-21.

Prediction: Denmark U-21 0-2 Germany U-21

Also Read: UEFA Euro 2020: 5 biggest stars left out of England's provisional squad