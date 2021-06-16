Denmark vs Belgium Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 14 of UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with another round of matches this week as Belgium lock horns with Denmark at the Parken Stadium on Thursday. The two teams made contrasting starts to their Euro campaigns and will want to win this game.

Denmark's opening game of the tournament was soured by a health incident that effectively put priorities into perspective. The Danes showed plenty of character on the day and will be intent on winning their first game of the tournament this week.

Belgium, on the other hand, pulled off one of the most clinical performances of the Euros so far and are in excellent form. Roberto Martinez's side thrashed Russia by a 3-0 margin and will be confident going into this game.

Denmark vs Belgium Head-to-Head

Denmark and Belgium are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won six games apiece out of a total of 15 matches played between the two teams. Only three draws have been played out in the history of this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two European outfits took place in November last year and ended in an emphatic 4-2 victory for Belgium. Romelu Lukaku scored an excellent brace on the day and is in the form of his life ahead of this game.

Denmark form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Belgium form guide: W-W-D-W-D

Denmark vs Belgium: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Belgium have a strong squad

With as many as 62 goals in 94 international appearances, Romelu Lukaku is Belgium's most prolific goalscorer of all time. The Inter Milan hitman found the back of the net twice against Russia and will look to add to his tally in this fixture.

Belgium secured qualification for Euro 2020 in emphatic fashion by becoming one of only two teams to win all their qualifiers. They have also qualified for two consecutive editions of the competition for the first time in their history and will have to prove their mettle this year.

Denmark have scored four goals in their last three matches against Belgium and are perfectly capable of wreaking havoc in the final third. The Danes have scored 17 goals in their last six games and will be intent on troubling the Belgian defence on Thursday.

Kasper Schmeichel is the oldest player in the Danish squad and was only five years old when Denmark lifted the trophy at Euro 1992. The Danes have not won an international trophy since and have a point to prove in this competition.

