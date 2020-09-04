Denmark vs Belgium prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Denmark are set host Belgium at the Parken Stadium on Sunday in a highly-anticipated UEFA Nations League fixture.

This is the first match of the year for both nations. Denmark last faced the Republic of Ireland in November last year, and drew 1-1. Tottenham Hotspur's new acquisition Matt Doherty scored for the Republic of Ireland, with Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite equalising for Denmark.

Belgium, on the other hand, thrashed Cyprus 6-1 in November. Braces from Christian Benteke and Kevin De Bruyne, an own goal from Kypros Christoforou and a Yannick Carrasco goal sealed the deal for Belgium. Nicholas Ioannou's first-half strike was scant consolation for Cyprus.

Denmark vs Belgium Head-to-Head

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Denmark have won six games, lost four and drawn three.

Denmark form guide: D-W-W-D

Belgium form guide: W-W-W-W

Denmark vs Belgium Team News

Advertisement

Both teams have named a strong squad for their upcoming fixtures. Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand will have the likes of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Inter Milan playmaker Christian Eriksen and Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel at his disposal.

Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard is in line for his first cap, as is Genk right-back Joakim Maehle.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Belgium manager Roberto Martinez also has an extremely talented set of players to choose from. There could potentially be a few debut caps, with Anderlecht forwards Landry Dimata and Jeremy Doku, as well as Brighton and Hove Albion winger Leandro Trossard called up.

Don’t the boys look good in our new away kits? 😄💪 #ReadyForEurope #COMEONBELGIUM 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/nI3dKRgVJV — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) September 4, 2020

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Also Read: 5 most famous player rivalries in football

Denmark vs Belgium Predicted XI

Denmark Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel, Henrik Dalsgaard, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Robert Skov, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Martin Braithwaite, Yussuf Poulsen

Christian Eriksen says that Robert Skov may end up replacing him as Denmark's free-kick taker 🇩🇰



The @FCKobenhavn winger has scored eight free-kicks so far this season and has 24 goals in 26 games 😲pic.twitter.com/ABHwtSalzH — Goal (@goal) March 20, 2019

Belgium Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Thomas Meunier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Timothy Castagne, Leander Dendoncker, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard

Denmark vs Belgium Prediction

Denmark have good players across the first XI. Much will depend on the playmaking ability of Christian Eriksen, who has not been at his best since joining Inter Milan in January.

Belgium, on the other hand, have a really good roster. An attacking combination comprised of Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Thorgan Hazard can cause nightmares to opposition defenders on any given day, while the highly reliable Leander Dendoncker and Axel Witsel provide a solid base in midfield to build from.

Prediction: Denmark 1-3 Belgium