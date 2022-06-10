Denmark vs Croatia Prediction and Betting Tips - 10th June 2022

The UEFA Nations League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Croatia lock horns with an in-form Denmark side in an important clash at the Parken Stadium on Friday.

Denmark vs Croatia Preview

Denmark are at the top of their group in League A and have consistently punched above their weight in the UEFA Nations League so far. The Danish outfit edged Austria to a 2-1 victory this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Croatia, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of their group and have not been at their best this year. The Croatians worked hard to keep France at bay in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch to trouble Denmark this week.

Denmark vs Croatia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Croatia have a slight edge over Denmark and have won three of the six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Denmark's two victories.

Denmark have won their last five international games on home ground and will look to extend their streak this week.

The last two games between these two teams have seen goals scored by both sides, with the previous clean sheet in this fixture kept by Denmark in 1999.

Croatia are unbeaten in their last four games away from home in all competitions and will need to maintain their run to revive their Nations League fortunes.

Denmark have a poor recent record against Croatia and are winless in their last three matches against the Balkan giants.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw, with Croatia winning the subsequent penalty shoot-out.

Denmark vs Croatia Prediction

Denmark have exceeded expectations in the UEFA Nations League so far and will want to extend what has been a spotless run so far. The likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Andreas Cornelius have been impressive for the Danes so far and will look to make their mark this week.

Croatia are in the middle of a transition at the moment and will need to rely on their seasoned veterans this year. Denmark have been in better form this month and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Denmark 2-1 Croatia

Denmark vs Croatia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Denmark

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Denmark to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andreas Cornelius to score - Yes

