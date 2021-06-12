Denmark vs Finland Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 3 of UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 returns to the fold with another Group B fixture as Denmark lock horns with Finland at the Parken Stadium on Sunday. The two European teams will want to get their campaign off to a positive start and have a point to prove in this match.

Finland will struggle to get out of their group this year and will need a miracle to make it to the knock-outs. The away side was stunned by Estonia earlier this week and cannot afford another mishap against Denmark over the weekend.

Denmark, on the other hand, have assembled an excellent side and are bonafide dark horses going into the tournament. The Danes could give Belgium a run for their money this month and will need to take all three points away from their crucial opening fixture.

Denmark vs Finland Head-to-Head

Denmark have an impressive record against Finland and have won 38 matches out of a total of 59 games played between the two teams. Finland have managed only 11 victories against Denmark and will need to be at their best on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two Scandinavian outfits took place in 2011 and ended in a 2-1 victory for Denmark. Daniel Wass was new to the Denmark national team at the time but will step in as a senior member of the side this weekend.

Denmark form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Finland form guide: L-L-L-D-D

Denmark vs Finland: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Denmark have a strong squad

Denmark are on a goalscoring spree at the moment and have scored an impressive 17 goals in the five games that they have played since the turn of the year. The likes of Christian Eriksen and Yussuf Poulsen have been excellent for the Danes and will play key roles at Euro 2020.

Finland's 1-0 debacle against Estonia was only their second defeat in five years against their Baltic neighbours. Finland have struggled in recent weeks and the defeat could not have come at a worse time for the Scandinavian outfit.

Kasper Schmeichel is the oldest player in the Danish squad and was only five years of age when his father made history with Denmark and won the Euro 1992 trophy. The victory changed the course of Danish football history and the current crop of players will be intent on replicating the heroics of their predecessors this year.

Finland have made some history of their own in recent months and have managed to secure qualification to the Euros for the first time. The Scandinavians scored a personal best of 16 goals in their qualifying campaign and will want to make the most of their purple patch at Euro 2020.

