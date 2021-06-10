Denmark vs Finland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 features an intriguing Group B encounter this weekend as Denmark lock horns with Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Saturday. Denmark have impressive players in their ranks and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Finland face a stern challenge at Euro 2020 this year and will have to play out of their skins to get out of their group. The Scandinavian side slumped to a shocking 1-0 defeat at the hands of Estonia earlier this week and cannot afford a similar debacle in this match.

Denmark, on the other hand, have assembled a formidable squad for Euro 2020 and will look to pull off a few upsets this summer. The Danes eased past Bosnia and Herzegovina in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Denmark vs Finland Head-to-Head

Denmark have an impressive record against Finland and have won 38 matches out of a total of 59 games played between the two teams. Finland have managed only 11 victories against Denmark and will need to be at their best on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two Scandinavian outfits took place in 2011 and ended in a 2-1 victory for Denmark. Daniel Wass was new to the Denmark national team at the time but will step in as a senior member of the side this weekend.

Denmark form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Finland form guide: L-L-L-D-D

Denmark vs Finland Team News

Denmark have a strong squad

Denmark

Denmark have a fully-fit squad going into Euro 2020 with the likes of Christian Eriksen, Martin Braithwaite, and Yussuf Poulsen set to contribute in the final third. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Thomas Delaney have been impressive this season and are likely to form a double pivot in midfield.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Finland need to be at their best

Finland

Teemu Pukki was Finland's only injury concern last week but seems to have recovered in time for UEFA Euro 2020. Finland are likely to set up on the counter against Denmark this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Denmark vs Finland Predicted XI

Denmark Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Joakim Maehle, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Daniel Wass; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney; Christian Eriksen, Martin Braithwaite, Yussuf Poulsen; Jonas Wind

Finland Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lukas Hradecky; Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri; Jere Uronen, Nikolai Alho, Tim Sparv, Glen Kamara, Joni Kauko; Robin Lod, Teemu Pukki

Denmark vs Finland Prediction

Denmark will be intent on giving Belgium a run for their money in Group B and cannot afford to drop points in their first game at UEFA Euro 2020. The Danes have a well-rounded squad and will look to make history this summer.

Finland are capable of punching above their weight and will need to rely heavily on the likes of Teemu Pukki and Robin Lod this month. Denmark are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Denmark 2-0 Finland

