Denmark vs Scotland prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Looking to maintain their 100% record in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Denmark take on Scotland at the Parken Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of an impressive Euro 2020 campaign and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Denmark thrilled fans worldwide as they got to the semi-finals of the European Championship, where they lost 2-1 against England in extra-time.

That was in keeping with their excellent run in the World Cup qualifiers, where they maintained a 100% record.

Kasper Hjulmand’s men have picked up three wins from their opening three games, including an 8-0 thrashing of Moldova.

Denmark currently sit at the top of Group F with nine points, four points above Scotland in second.

Meanwhile, Scotland head into Wednesday’s game following a poor run in the European Championships.

They suffered a group-stage exit from the competition after picking up one point and scoring one goal in three games.

They will look to bounce back from that performance as they return to the World Cup qualifiers, where they have picked up five points from nine games.

After playing out draws in their opening two games, Steve Clarke’s side picked up their first win of the qualifiers when they beat the Faroe Islands 4-0 on 31 March.

Scotland are currently on a three-game winless streak and will look to end this poor form and strengthen their position in the table.

Denmark vs Scotland Head-To-Head

This will be the 17th meeting between the two sides. Scotland have been the superior team, claiming 10 wins from their previous 16 meetings. Scotland have picked up six wins.

Denmark Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-L

Scotland Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-L

Denmark vs Scotland Team News

Denmark

Head coach Kasper Hjulmand has called up a 26-man squad for their upcoming games, including Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer and Thomas Delaney.

New Ajax signing Mohamed Daramy has also been handed his first call-up to the squad, alongside Philip Billing, Ramus Falk and Ramus Nissen.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Scotland

Scotland head into the game with a 26-man squad including Andrew Roberson, Billy Gilmore and Che Adams. Scott McTominay has been left out of the squad as he recuperates after going under the knife from an injury.

Injured: Scott McTominay

Suspended: None

Denmark vs Scotland Predicted XI

Denmark predicted XI (3-4-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Jannik Vestergaard; Philip Billing, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joakim Maehle; Martin Braithwaite, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kasper Dolberg

Scotland predicted XI (3-5-2): Craig Gordon, Jack Hendry, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney; Callum McGregor, John McGinn, Billy Gilmour, Stuart Armstrong, Andrew Robertson; Ryan Fraser, Che Adams

Denmark vs Scotland Prediction

Both sides head into the game off a contrasting campaign at the European Championships, with Denmark being the better side. Scotland have been out-of-sorts recently and will be looking to find their feet.

We predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Denmark 1-1 Scotland

