Denmark vs Sweden prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2020

Denmark are set to play hosts to Sweden at the Brondby Stadium on Thursday in an international friendly fixture.

Denmark come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over nine-man England last month in the UEFA Nations League.

A penalty from Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen in the first half was enough to secure victory for the Danes. England had Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire and Chelsea right-back Reece James sent off to compound their misery.

Sweden, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Portugal last month in the UEFA Nations League. A brace from in-form Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota and a goal from Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva secured the win for Portugal.

Denmark vs Sweden Head-to-Head

In 107 previous encounters between the two countries, Sweden hold the advantage. They have won 47 games, lost 40 and drawn 20.

The two countries last faced each other in 2018 in an international friendly, with the game ending in a goalless draw.

Denmark form guide: D-W-W-W

Sweden form guide: L-W-L-L

Denmark vs Sweden Team News

Denmark will be without Genoa midfielder Lukas Lerager, who is not available due to an injury. Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen, RB Leipzig attacker Yussuf Poulsen, Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have all been called up.

Injured: Lukas Lerager

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sweden, on the other hand, have no known issues affecting player selection. Players to have been called up include young Juventus star Dejan Kulusevski, Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof, RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg and Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Denmark vs Sweden Predicted XI

Denmark Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel, Daniel Wass, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Robert Skov, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Yussuf Poulsen, Kasper Dolberg, Martin Braithwaite

Her har I truppen til Herrelandsholdets kampe i november 🇩🇰

11. november: Danmark-Sverige

15. november: Danmark-Island

18. november: Belgien-Danmark

Vi glæder os! 💪#ForDanmark pic.twitter.com/hb2tOSagSk — Fodboldlandsholdene 🇩🇰 (@dbulandshold) November 3, 2020

Sweden Predicted XI (4-4-2): Robin Olsen, Mikael Lusting, Victor Lindelof, Pontus Jansson, Pierre Bengtsson, Dejan Kulusevski, Kristoffer Olsson, Albin Ekdal, Viktor Claesson, Marcus Berg, Alexander Isak

Denmark vs Sweden Prediction

Denmark have a highly-talented squad, with the likes of Eriksen, Kasper Dolberg and Yussuf Poulsen in attack and Thomas Delaney and Hojbjerg in midfield. Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel provides solidity in front of goal, while centre-back Simon Kjaer has been a constant presence at AC Milan.

Sweden, on the other hand, have some talented young players as well. Kulusevski and Isak have shown good form at club level, while a centre-back pairing of Lindelof and Brentford's Pontus Jansson is a fine mixture of experience and technical ability.

4⃣spelare i Jannes trupp som även har åldern inne för spel i U21-landslaget!



🟡 Jens Cajuste | 1999

🔵 Mattias Svanberg | 1999

🟡 Alexander Isak | 1999

🔵 Dejan Kulusevski | 2000



Framtiden ser ljus ut 💫#viärsverige pic.twitter.com/agxOntL5Hg — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) November 4, 2020

Denmark are playing at home, and have talented and quality in every position. They should be able to triumph over Sweden.

Prediction: Denmark 2-0 Sweden

