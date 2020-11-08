While no.10s and no.9s are more famous when it comes to football jersey numbers, no.11 has also produced some of the best players in the world.

Usually used to represent the left-wingers, the no.11 has been worn by strikers as well; the likes of Didier Drogba, Romario and Rivaldo all produced some of their best football with no.11 at the back.

These days players like Mohamed Salah have made the number famous; the no.11 is not restricted to the left-winger any more. Neymar wore the jersey at Barcelona, while players like Mesut Ozil and James Rodriguez have adorned the jersey as well.

We look at the:

10 best number 11s of all time in football

#10 ANGEL DI MARIA

Angel Di Maria in Paris Saint-Germain colours

One of the best creative players of his generation, Angel Di Maria's name might have been tarnished by a solitary poor season at Manchester United, but there is no denying his quality and ability.

After a stellar spell at Real Madrid, the Argentine moved to Old Trafford in 2014, before joining Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain for £44 million. Currently the no.11 for both Paris Saint-Germain and the Argentina national team, the 32-year old has been a consistent presence for both club and country.

Since making his debut for the Parisiens, Di Maria has played 229 games in all competitions, scoring 85 goals and providing 95 assists, forming a potent attack with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

#9 GARETH BALE

Gareth Bale during his time at Real Madrid

While Gareth Bale's latter years at Real Madrid might not have gone according to plan, he played a key role in the success of Los Blancos during his presence there.

Having made his name at Tottenham Hotspur, Bale joined Real Madrid for a then world-record fee of £85 million in 2013. He was handed the no.11 jersey immediately, and would wear the same number throughout his Real Madrid career. The Welsh winger made 251 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish giants, scoring 105 goals and providing 68 assists.

Despite winning four Champions League titles at the club, the 31-year old fell out with manager Zinedine Zidane. He is currently back at Tottenham Hotspur on loan, where he wears the no.9.

#8 MARCO REUS

Marco Reus is the captain of Borussia Dortmund

One has to wonder how Marco Reus' career would have panned out had it not been for the injuries.

In his prime, Reus was regarded as one of the best young wingers in the world. The captain of Borussia Dortmund, the 31-year old's career has not fallen apart; he continues to play a key role for his club while also being a constant for the Germany national team.

Marco Reus has scored 11 goals against Bayern Munich, Werder Bremen (14) and Mainz (12) are the only Bundesliga sides he has scored more against.



Marco Reus has scored 11 goals against Bayern Munich, Werder Bremen (14) and Mainz (12) are the only Bundesliga sides he has scored more against.

However, consistent long-term injuries have resulted in the winger missing out on some key events, including missing the 2014 World Cup which Germany won. The former Borussia Monchengladbach man has been a pivotal player for Dortmund since joining the club in 2012; making 278 appearances in all competitions, scoring 132 goals and providing 83 assists.

