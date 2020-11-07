Reports: Manchester United and Real Madrid chasing Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland

Manchester United and Real Madrid are among the many clubs across Europe chasing the signature of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Braut Haaland, according to reports.

Haaland is regarded as one of the best young players in world football, and his performances for Borussia Dortmund have piqued the interest of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Manchester United and Real Madrid monitoring Haaland's situation

Erling Haaland has been linked with both Manchester United and Real Madrid

This is not the first time that Manchester United have been linked with Haaland. Before joining Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January this year, it was been reported that he was close to a move to Manchester United.

Having made his name at Red Bull Salzburg, Haaland subsequently decided to move to Borussia Dortmund, where he has been in sensational form.

In 28 appearances in all competitions for the club, the 20-year-old has scored 26 goals. He has complemented the likes of Jadon Sancho and Giovanni Reyna well, and has led the line for Dortmund with aplomb.

11 games.

13 goals.@ErlingHaaland LOVES scoring in the Champions League 🤩 pic.twitter.com/06waZcURXl — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 4, 2020

There have been reports in Spain that Haaland has an agreement to leave the club in 2022, and both Real Madrid and Manchester United are circling.

Real Madrid are in need of a striker. Last season, they bought Serbian Luka Jovic for €60 million as competition for veteran striker Karim Benzema. However, Jovic has failed to replicate his Eintracht Frankfurt form, and has largely disappointed while playing for Real Madrid.

Haaland would represent an upgrade in that position for Real Madrid, and would ease the burden on the shoulders of Benzema.

Manchester United, on the other hand, were much more interested in the Norwegian's Borussia Dortmund teammate Jadon Sancho in the summer, but failed to sign him.

Real Madrid are confident that they can sign Erling Haaland in 2022 ✍️



AS reports that the Norwegian has a verbal agreement in place to leave Borussia Dortmund. pic.twitter.com/TvcXTMw5HM — Goal (@goal) November 6, 2020

Manchester United's under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer coached the Norway international during their time at Molde, and Solskjaer has been credited with playing a role in Haaland's development as a striker.

Apart from Manchester United and Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund's domestic rivals Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in the player. Haaland could potentially replace Robert Lewandowski once the Pole starts to show signs of decline.

