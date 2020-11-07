Reports: Real Madrid set to offer captain Sergio Ramos a new contract

Real Madrid are set to offer their talismanic captain Sergio Ramos a new contract, according to reports.

Ramos, regarded as one of the greatest players to have played for Real Madrid, has been a pivotal player for both club and country for some time now.

Sergio Ramos' Real Madrid contract expires next year

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is an influential player for the club

Sergio Ramos' current Real Madrid contract expires next year. This means that the centre-back can start talking to other clubs in January next year and can leave Los Blancos on a free once his contract ends.

Real Madrid, seemingly, have different plans. They are willing to offer Ramos a two-year contract extension but would be unwilling to include a salary raise.

The 34-year old is regarded as one of the greatest defenders of the modern era. Having joined Real Madrid from Sevilla in 2005 for €27 million, Ramos has gone on to make more than 650 appearances in all competitions for the club and has scored a staggering 100 goals for Los Blancos.

Renowned for his leadership ability, Ramos is the captain of both Real Madrid and the Spain national team, for whom he has 175 caps.

A physically strong, technically-gifted centre-back, the former Sevilla player has shown no signs of slowing down. He has made nine appearances this season, scoring three goals.

Real Madrid have made attempts to ease the burden on Ramos. Despite buying Brazilian centre-back Eder Militao from Porto for €50 million and having Raphael Varane in their ranks, Ramos' influence continues to play a major role both on and off the field.

Real Madrid look primed to spend a lot next summer, having bought no players this time around. Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland and Rennes' midfield sensation Eduardo Camavinga have all been highlighted as targets.

Sergio Ramos has practically completed football. 5x La Liga, 4x Champions League, 2x Euro, 1x World Cup. Record breaking stats; 126 goals, 47 assists in 879 appearances & he’s still going... pic.twitter.com/a7MnTAzul4 — TC. (@totalcristiano) November 4, 2020

If Los Blancos intend to buy these players, it would make sense to extend Ramos' contract, given his continued excellence on the field. He is not the only player whose contract expires next summer; veteran midfielder Luka Modric is another player Real Madrid could offer a new contract to.

