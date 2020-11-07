Juventus intend to block players from international duty after Cristiano Ronaldo debacle

Serie A giants Juventus want to block players from playing international football after the controversial situation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus, as well as fellow Serie A club Napoli, want to stop their players from playing in the upcoming international fixtures due to the global pandemic.

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus during international break

Cristiano Ronaldo recently recovered from coronavirus

Juventus have a reason to be worried. Their superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus during the most recent international break and was forced to isolate for nearly three weeks.

The Portugal international had arguments with government officials and had even criticised the coronavirus test. As such, Juventus are unwilling to risk their star assets and want to block them from joining their international squads.

Andrea Pirlo's side have not been at their very best so far, and this break could be utilised well if players are restricted from playing international football. Juventus currently lie third in the league and second in their UEFA Champions League group.

During Cristiano Ronaldo's absence, Juventus failed to win any of their matches, including a disappointing loss to a Barcelona side who are going through a transitional phase.

Last month's international break saw players like Ronaldo, Liverpool's Naby Keita and Southampton's Stuart Armstrong all test positive for COVID-19. All players were required to isolate for a stipulated period of time.

Juventus are yet to establish an identity under the management of Andrea Pirlo. The former Italy international has been backed in the transfer market, with Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, Arthur, Dejan Kulusevski and Alvaro Morata all signing for the club this summer.

However, the Old Lady have struggled at times, both domestically and in Europe. They are still unbeaten in the league, but draws against Hellas Verona and Crotone in Serie A have not been a good reflection.

Juventus are among the favourites to win the Serie A title, but will have to step up in order to beat clubs like Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atalanta, who have all strengthened in the summer and have been in fine form so far.

