Deportivo Alaves vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2023

Deportivo Alaves will host Almeria at the Estadio de Mendizorroza on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 La Liga campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult return to life in the Spanish top-flight but remain hopeful of survival. They were beaten 2-1 by in-form Atletico Madrid in their last league outing, sitting two goals down before Ander Guevara scored a late consolation strike from outside the area.

Deportivo Alaves sit 17th in the league table with nine points from 11 games. They are six points above their weekend opponents at the bottom of the pile and will pull further clear with maximum points on Sunday.

Almeria have endured an even more difficult run of results in La Liga this season than their opponents and are still searching for their first win in the competition. They suffered a 2-1 defeat to Las Palmas in their league clash last weekend but bounced back from that to pick up their first victory of the season in a 2-0 win over Talavera in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday.

Deportivo Alaves vs Almeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 meetings between Alaves and Almeria. The hosts have won six of those games while the visitors have won two fewer. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a Copa del Rey clash back in January 2021, with Almeria running out 5-0 winners.

The home side have lost just one of their last eight games in this fixture.

Alaves are without a clean sheet in their last seven league games.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in La Liga this season with a goal concession tally of 31.

Deportivo Alaves vs Almeria Prediction

Alaves returned to winning ways in style on Thursday night as they thrashed Deportivo Murcia 10-0 in the Copa del Rey and will hope they can take confidence from that. They are winless in their last three home games and will be looking to end that streak this weekend.

Almeria's latest result ended a wretched 14-game winless streak in competitive action and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have, however, lost seven of their last nine away league games and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-0 Almeria

Deportivo Alaves vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Alaves to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)