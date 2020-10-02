Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21 

La Liga is set to feature one of its most hard-fought games this weekend as Athletic Bilbao take on Deportivo Alaves in a Basque derby at the Mendizorrotza Stadium. Both teams have endured mixed starts to their campaigns and will want to come away with all three points from this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat to newly-promoted Cadiz during the week and will have to give a much better account of themselves against Deportivo Alaves. The away side has a talented squad but needs to live up to its billing this season.

Deportivo Alaves have not had the easiest of weeks either and were thrashed by Villarreal in their previous fixture. The home side does have a feisty side to its game, however, and will want to make things difficult for Athletic Bilbao this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have dominated this fixture in the past and have managed 12 victories from 21 games against Deportivo Alaves since the turn of the century. Alaves have won only five games and will need to step up to the plate on Sunday.

Athletic Bilbao recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory in the previous meeting between these two sides. Iker Muniain was excellent for Bilbao on the day and will play an important role in this game.

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-L

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: L-W-L

Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Tomas Pina might not feature in this game

Deportivo Alaves

Deportivo Alaves are unlikely to make drastic changes to their line-up and are likely to field a defensive team against Athletic Bilbao. Tomas Pina remains doubtful for the away side and might not play a part in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Tomas Pina

Suspended: None

Yeray Alvarez is currently injured

Athletic Bilbao

With Yeray Alvarez recuperating from this injury, Unai Nunez is likely to partner Inigo Martinez in central defence for Athletic Bilbao. Ibai Gomez is also injured and is ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Yeray Alvarez, Ibai Gomez

Doubtful: Peru Nolaskoain, Oscar de Marcos

Suspended: None

Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (3-5-2): Fernando Pacheco; Ruben Duarte, Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune; Luis Rioja, Pere Pons, Rodrigo Battaglia, Manu Garcia, Edgar Mendez; Lucas Perez, Joselu

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Yuri, Inigo Martinez, Unai Nunez, Ander Capa; Unai Lopez, Dani Garcia; Iker Muniain, Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams; Asier Villalibre

Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have a strong attacking line-up and the likes of Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams, and Iker Muniain will give the away side the upper hand in this game. The Basque giants have not been impressive this season and will have to take it up a notch in this game.

Deportivo Alaves are currently at the bottom of the La Liga table and are yet to win a game this season. Athletic Bilbao have plenty of firepower in their ranks and are well-placed to win this match.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 0-3 Athletic Bilbao

