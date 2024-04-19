Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st April 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Deportivo Alaves lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Mendizorroza on Sunday.

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Deportivo Alaves are in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Granada last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table and have been fairly impressive over the past year. Los Colchoneros slumped to a shock 4-2 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 11 out of the last 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' four victories.

After a run of three consecutive victories without conceding a single goal against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, Deportivo Alaves have won only one of their last 15 such games in the competition.

Atletico Madrid lost their previous game away from home against Deportivo Alaves by a 1-0 scoreline in La Liga and have lost consecutive such games in the competition on only one previous occasion.

Atletico Madrid have lost four of their last seven matches away from home against teams from the Basque country in La Liga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 18 such games preceding this run.

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been a robust unit under Diego Simeone but were uncharacteristically frail against Borussia Dortmund last week. Antoine Griezmann has been exceptional for his side this season and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Atletico Madrid are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes

