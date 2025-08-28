Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Deportivo Alaves lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Mendizorroza on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and are yet to hit their stride so far this season. Los Colchoneros were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The home side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Betis last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 12 out of the last 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' five victories.

Deportivo Alaves have remained unbeaten in each of their last three matches at home against Atletico Madrid in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in all three games - they had lost four of the six such games preceding this run.

Atletico Madrid have failed to find the back of the net in their last three matches away from home against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga - they have only faced such a run against Real Madrid in the history of the competition.

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid are yet to hit their stride in La Liga this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves have been impressive in this fixture in the recent past and will look to make the most of their recent form. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 2-2 Atletico Madrid

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

