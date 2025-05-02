Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Deportivo Alaves will welcome Atletico Madrid to Mendizorroza in La Liga on Saturday. Alaves have just a two-point lead over 18th-placed Las Palmas and every remaining game is crucial for them. Atletico are third in the standings and trail league leaders Barcelona by 10 points.

The hosts have seen a slight uptick in form, losing just one of their last four league games. They extended their unbeaten streak to two games last week, with a 1-0 home win over Real Sociedad. Nahuel Tenaglia scored the only goal of the match in the 65th minute.

The visitors suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Las Palmas last month and bounced back with a 3-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano on Thursday. Alexander Sørloth and Conor Gallagher scored in the first half. Julián Alvarez added the third goal in the 77th minute, with substitute Antoine Griezmann providing the assist.

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 32 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 18 wins. Alaves have nine wins and five games have ended in draws.

Both teams had registered home wins in their league meetings last season. Atletico continued that form with a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture in November.

The last eight meetings between them have produced conclusive results with six wins for Atletico Madrid.

Deportivo Alaves have seen conclusive results in their last six home games, suffering four losses. Notably, they have failed to score in these losses and kept clean sheets in the two wins.

Only fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao have conceded fewer goals (26) than Atletico in La Liga this season (27).

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

El Glorioso have lost just one of their last four games, recording two wins, and have kept clean sheets in these wins as well. They have lost four of their last 11 league games and all defeats have been registered at home. Notably, they have won their last two home meetings against the capital club while keeping clean sheets.

Abdelkabir Abqar was injured last month and is the only confirmed absentee for the home side. Joan Jordán picked up a knock last week but is fit enough to start here.

Los Colchoneros won three of their four league games in April while suffering one defeat and will look to register a win in their first game of the month. They have won just one of their last six away games across all competitions while suffering three defeats, which is a cause for concern.

Diego Simeone had a full squad at his disposal during recent training sessions except for Rodrigo Riquelme. Antoine Griezmann provided an assist after coming off the bench last week and has trained regularly. He should return to the starting XI here.

Alaves have a poor recent home record and Atletico should make the most of it to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

