Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Atletico Madrid are back in action with another La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Deportivo Alaves in an important game on Sunday. Atletico Madrid have not been at their best this season and will want to win this game.

Deportivo Alaves are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Basque outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat against Espanyol last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the La Liga standings and have a point to prove this season. The reigning champions pulled off an important comeback against Getafe in their previous game and will need to step up this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have a good record against Deportivo Alaves and have won nine out of 16 matches played between the two teams. Deportivo Alaves have managed three victories against Atletico Madrid and will need to be at their best in this game.

The previous game between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Atletico Madrid. Luis Suarez scored the winning goal on the day and will want to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-L-L

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-D-W-D-W

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Deportivo Alaves have a point to prove this weekend

Deportivo Alaves

Edgar Mendez is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the game this weekend. Pere Pons, Florian Lejeune, and Javier Lopez also have fitness issues and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Edgar Mendez

Doubtful: Pere Pons, Florian Lejeune, Javier Lopez

Suspended: None

Joao Felix is unavailable for this game

Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part against Elche this weekend. Thomas Lemar was taken off against FC Porto last week and is unlikely to feature in this match.

Injured: Joao Felix

Doubtful: Hector Herrera, Marcos Paulo, Santiago Arias, Thomas Lemar

Suspended: None

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Pacheco; Martín Aguirregabiria, Matt Miazga, Victor Laguardia, Ximo Navarro; Mamadou Loum, Tomas Pina; Manu Garcia, John Guidetti, Luis Rioja; Joselu

Atlético de Madrid @atletienglish One year ago today, we announced this man.



What a year it has been.

One year ago today, we announced this man.



What a year it has been.

https://t.co/DL4D5QHaTD

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jan Oblak; Felipe, Jose Gimenez, Mario Hermoso; Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente, Rodrigo De Paul, Kieran Trippier; Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Angel Correa

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid were exceptional in La Liga last season and will be intent on keeping their league crown. Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann could lead the line for Los Colchoneros this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves have struggled to cope with the Spanish top flight this year and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this game. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-3 Atletico Madrid

