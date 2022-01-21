Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips - 23rd January 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Deportivo Alaves lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side at the Mendizorroza Stadium on Sunday.

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona Preview

Deportivo Alaves are in 18th place in the La Liga standings and could potentially face a tense relegation battle in the coming months. The Basque outfit suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Real Betis last week and will need to bounce back with a strong performance in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and are yet to come into their own under Xavi this season. The Catalan giants crashed out of the Copa del Rey with a defeat against Athletic Bilbao in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 14 out of 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Alaves' single victory.

Deportivo Alaves' previous victory against Barcelona came over five years ago, with the Catalans unbeaten in their last 10 matches in this fixture.

Barcelona are on the longest unbeaten run at the Mendizorroza Stadium and have avoided defeat in their last seven away games against Deportivo Alaves.

Barcelona have an impressive La Liga record against Basque sides and have lost only one of their last 21 league games in the region.

Barcelona have endured a poor away record in recent months and have won only two of their last 10 La Liga games away from the Camp Nou this season.

Deportivo Alaves have drawn each of their last three home games in La Liga and could extend the streak to four matches for the first time in their history.

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have blown hot and cold in recent weeks and have endured another slump over the past month. The Catalans cannot afford to miss out on a top-four finish and will need to win this game.

Ferran Torres @FerranTorres20



Toca pasar página y felicitar al Duele un resultado así después de un partido y un esfuerzo como este. Espero que este sea mi primer gol de muchos con el #FCBarcelona Toca pasar página y felicitar al @AthleticClub por la clasificación Duele un resultado así después de un partido y un esfuerzo como este. Espero que este sea mi primer gol de muchos con el #FCBarcelona 🔛⚽️Toca pasar página y felicitar al @AthleticClub por la clasificación https://t.co/pkR2De1liF

Deportivo Alaves have failed to meet expectations so far and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-3 Barcelona

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Barcelona

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Luuk de Jong to score anytime: YES

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 4 - Barcelona to score first: YES

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi