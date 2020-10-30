Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Ronald Koeman and his men are back in action for a La Liga fixture this weekend as Barcelona take on Basque outfit Deportivo Alaves at the Mendizorroza stadium on Saturday. The Catalans have dropped points in the league over the past few weeks and will want to get their season back on track against Alaves this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent at best this season. The home side did manage a 2-0 victory against Real Valladolid last weekend and will want to prove a point in this game.

Barcelona were a resurgent outfit in the UEFA Champions League during the week and secured a surprisingly comfortable 2-0 victory against Juventus on Wednesday. The Blaugrana have managed only one point in their last three La Liga games and will need to return to winning ways this weekend.

❗️ MEDICAL NEWS

Ronald Araujo has a biceps femoris injury in his right thigh.

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have a predictably excellent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 13 games out of a total of 14 fixtures against the Basque outfit. Alaves have only one victory against Barcelona and will need to be at their best to take something away from this game.

The previous game between these two sides took place on the last day of the 2019-20 La Liga season. Barcelona thrashed Deportivo Alaves by a 5-0 margin on the day with Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati getting on to the scoresheet.

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-L-D

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-W-W

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona Team News

Pere Pons is currently unavailable for Alaves

Deportivo Alaves

Deportivo Alaves will have to do without Catalan midfielder Pere Pons against Barcelona this weekend. Rodrigo Ely also has concerns with his fitness and remains a doubt for this game.

Injured: Pere Pons

Doubtful: Rodrigo Ely

Suspended: None

Barcelona have a strong squad

Barcelona

Neto is set for an extended stay in Barcelona's goal with Marc-Andre ter Stegen still doubtful for the Catalans. Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo are also injured and will not feature in the squad this week.

Ansu Fati came off the bench against Juventus and is sure to be in the line-up this game. With Philippe Coutinho ruled out for Barcelona, Pedri is likely to be rewarded for his thoroughly impressive outing against the Bianconeri with a start against Deportivo Alaves

Injured: Samuel Umtiti, Ronald Araujo, Philippe Coutinho, Matheus Fernandes

Doubtful: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Suspended: None

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (3-5-2): Fernando Pacheco; Ximo Navarro, Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune; Ruben Duarte, Tomas Pina, Rodrigo Battaglia, Jota, Edgar Mendez; Lucas Perez, Joselu

🔟 stats you (probably) didn't know about our @ChampionsLeague triumph over Juventushttps://t.co/s2KIPDRalP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 29, 2020

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neto; Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba; Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets; Ansu Fati, Pedri, Antoine Griezmann; Lionel Messi

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona will take plenty of heart from their victory against Juventus during the week and hold a distinct upper hand in this fixture. The Catalans are in desperate need of a victory in La Liga and Ronald Koeman will hope that Barcelona's youngsters can step up to the plate in this fixture.

Deportivo Alaves are not particularly robust in their own half and Barcelona will look to take full toll of the gulf in quality between both sides. Lionel Messi has an excellent recent record against Alaves and will want to live up to his own lofty standards in this game.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 0-3 Barcelona

