Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

The Eredivisie is back in action this weekend as Ajax take on Fortuna Sittard at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. Ajax have been excellent this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Fortuna Sittard have endured a miserable season so far and are currently rooted to the bottom of the Eredivisie standings. The Sittard-based outfit suffered a 3-1 defeat against Groningen last week and will need a miracle to win this game.

Ajax, on the other hand, managed a record-breaking 13-0 scoreline against VVV last weekend and hold a distinct upper hand in this game. The Dutch champions have a talented squad and are currently at the top of the Eredivisie table.

Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard Head-to-Head

Ajax and Fortuna Sittard have faced each other on eight occasions in the recent history of the Eredivisie. Ajax have been predictably dominant in this fixture and have won six games as opposed to Fortuna Sittard's one victory.

The previous meeting between these two sides last year resulted in an astonishing 5-0 victory for Ajax. Quincy Promes scored a hat-trick on the day and will play a pivotal role against Fortuna Sittard this weekend.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-L-W-W

Fortuna Sittard form guide in the Eredivisie: L-D-L-D-L

Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard Team News

Ajax have a strong squad

Ajax

Antony was stretchered off the pitch against Atalanta and will not play a part in this fixture. Veteran striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar has also picked up a knock and remains a doubt against Fortuna Sittard.

Injured: Antony, Mohammed Kudus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fortuna Sittard will need to dig deep this weekend

Fortuna Sittard

Fortuna Sittard have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will need to be at their absolute best to stand a chance in this fixture. The away side is likely to field a defensive line-up going into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Perr Schuurs, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico; Davy Klaassen, Ryan Gravenberch; Dusan Tadic, Quincy Promes, David Neres; Lassina Traore

Fortuna Sittard Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexei Koselev; George Cox, Roel Janssen, Branislav Ninaj, Lazaros Rota; Tesfladet Tekie, Zian Flemming, Jorrit Smeets; Mats Seuntjens, Sebastian Polter, Lisandro Semedo

Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard Prediction

Ajax have one of the most lethal attacking forces in the Netherlands and are the undisputed favourites going into this game. The Amsterdam outfit has scored an astonishing 18 goals in its last two games and will want to build on its streak this weekend.

Fortuna Sittard, on the other hand, have already conceded 15 goals this season and could potentially see their season going from bad to worse against Ajax on Saturday. Lassina Traore has been a brilliant find for Ajax this season and should be able to guide his team past the finish line against Fortuna Sittard.

Prediction: Ajax 4-0 Fortuna Sittard

