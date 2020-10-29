Rennes vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold this weekend as Rennes take on Brest at the Stade de la Route de Lorient on Saturday. Both sides have struggled in the recent past and will need to pick up a victory in this game.

Rennes suffered a 1-0 defeat against Sevilla during the week in the UEFA Champions League and are not in the best form at the moment. The home side is in third place in the Ligue 1 table and will want to return to winning ways in this game.

Brest, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the Ligue 1 table and are dangerously close to the relegation zone. The French outfit has suffered consecutive defeats over the past week and has a point to prove going into this game.

🇫🇷 #Ligue1Conforama xG Totals and Fairness Ratings 📊#OM beat #OL 2-1 in the biggest game of the #Ligue1 weekend, while #PSG return to form against a lively #Brest side, creating the better chances in their 2-1 win. #RCSA and #Rennes were mightily impress in their victories. 👇 pic.twitter.com/DHoYf2BhXC — Infogol (@InfogolApp) November 12, 2019

Rennes vs Brest Head-to-Head

Rennes have an excellent record against Brest and have won six out of a total of 11 games against their opposition. Brest have managed only one victory in this fixture and will have to put their best foot forward this weekend.

The previous meeting between these two sides took place in August this year ended in a 2-1 victory for Rennes. Brest will want to bring their best selves to this Ligue 1 fixture and will hope for a turnaround against Rennes.

Rennes form guide in Ligue 1: L-D-D-W-W

Brest form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-W-L-W

Rennes vs Brest Team News

Rennes have to be at their best

Rennes

Rennes will have to do without the services of Faitout Maouassa, M'Baye Niang, and Flavien Tait in the Ligue 1 this week. The French side has settled on a line-up this season and is unlikely to change its formation against Brest.

Injured: Faitout Maouassa, M'Baye Niang, Flavien Tait

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Denys Bain is currently injured. Image Source: The Sun

Brest

Brest have an improved squad this season and will look to pull off an upset against Rennes this weekend. Denys Bain is currently recuperating from a cruciate ligament rupture and is ruled out of this game.

Injured: Denys Bain

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rennes vs Brest Predicted XI

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Romain Salin; Dalbert Henrique, Nayef Aguerd, Daniele Rugani, Hamari Traore; Clement Grenier, Eduardo Camavinga, Jonas Martin; Martin Terrier, Serhou Guirassy, Jeremy Doku

⚽️ Samedi, c'est derby ! On vous plonge dans le match toute la semaine. Aujourd'hui, l'histoire des Rennes-Brest 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/nPL8ps7Uk6 — France Bleu Breizh Izel (@Francebleubzh) October 27, 2020

Brest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gautier Larsonneur; Romain Perraud, Jean-Kevin Duveme, Christophe Herelle, Julien Faussurier; Haris Belkebla, Cristian Battocchio; Jeremy Le Douaron, Gaetan Charbonnier, Romain Faivre; Steve Mounie

Rennes vs Brest Prediction

Rennes have built a formidable squad this season and are the favourites to win this game. The home side has not managed a victory in over two weeks, however, and will have to take it up a notch against Brest.

Brest need a morale boost this season and will have to improve to stay in the French top flight. The away side has a difficult set of fixtures coming up and will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat this weekend.

Prediction: Rennes 2-0 Brest

