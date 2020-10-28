Olympique Marseille vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold this week as Olympique Marseille host Lens at the Stade Velodrome on Friday. Both sides have encountered their fair share of issues this season and will want to take all three points away from this game.

Marseille are currently in fourth place in the Ligue 1 table and have lost only one game in the league this season. The home side suffered a devastating 3-0 defeat against Manchester City this week, however, and need to prove a point in this game.

Lens, on the other hand, suffered a shocking 4-0 defeat in their previous Ligue 1 game against Lille and are currently in seventh place in the standings. The away side has a series of difficult fixtures in the coming weeks and will have to put its best foot forward in this encounter.

Olympique Marseille vs Lens Head-to-Head

Olympique Marseille have faced Lens on 13 occasions in the Ligue 1 and have won a total of 6 games against their opposition. Lens have managed only three victories and will want to reduce the deficit in this game.

The previous game between these two sides resulted in an emphatic 4-0 victory for Marseille. Lens are an improved side this season and have to be at their best to stand a chance in this game.

Olympique Marseille form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-D-D-D

Lens form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-D-W-W

Olympique Marseille vs Lens Team News

Marseille will have to be at their best

Olympique Marseille

Dimitri Payet has served a length suspension in the Ligue 1 and will return to the side for this fixture. Hiroki Sakai and Alvaro Gonzalez are suspended and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Hiroki Sakai, Alvaro Gonzalez

Charles Boli is currently injured

Lens

Lens have a considerably long list of injuries to contend with and will have to do without star winger Seko Fofana in this game. Cheick Traore and Issiaga Sylla have also been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Cheick Traore, Seko Fofana, Issiaga Sylla, Ignatius Ganago

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Clement Michelin, Jonathan Gradit

Olympique Marseille vs Lens Predicted XI

Olympique Marseille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Steve Mandanda; Jordan Amavi, Duje Caleta-Carr, Alvaro Gonzalez; Boubacar Kamara, Kevin Strootman, Valentin Rongier, Michael Cuisance; Dimitri Payet, Florian Thauvin

Lens Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jean-Louis Leca; Facundo Medina, Lois Bade, Jonathan Gradit; Maisado Haidara, Cheick Doucoure, Yannick Cahuzac, Jonathan Clauss; Florian Sotoca, Corentin Jean, Gael Kakuta

Olympique Marseille vs Lens Prediction

Olympique Marseille have an exceptional array of attacking talents and will need to bring their top-flight experience to the fore in this fixture. Florian Thauvin has played a talismanic role for Marseille and will play a pivotal role in this game.

Lens have exceeded expectations on a few occasions this season and will want to punch above their weight on Friday. Marseille have a much stronger squad and are the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Olympique Marseille 3-1 Lens

