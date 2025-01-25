Deportivo Alaves vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Deportivo Alaves lock horns with Celta Vigo in an important encounter at the Estadio Mendizorroza on Monday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Deportivo Alaves vs Celta Vigo Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Galician outfit suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Athletic Bilbao last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The hosts eased past Real Betis by a comprehensive 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Deportivo Alaves vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo have a good recent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 16 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' 12 victories.

After a run of five defeats on the trot against Celta Vigo in La Liga, Deportivo Alaves have remained unbeaten in two of their last three such games in the competition.

After an unbeaten run of 12 matches at home against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga, Celta Vigo have lost two of their last three such games in the competition.

Celta Vigo are winless in their last six matches away from home against teams from the Basque country in La Liga and have lost their last three such games.

Deportivo Alaves have lost six of their last seven matches played out on a Monday in La Liga.

Deportivo Alaves vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Celta Vigo have shown glimpses of their ability this season and will be intent on making the most of the good players at their disposal. Iago Aspas is a seasoned campaigner in La Liga and will need to bring his experience to the fore on Monday.

Deportivo Alaves are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment and have a point to prove this week. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-1 Celta Vigo

Deportivo Alaves vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Deportivo Alaves to score first - Yes

