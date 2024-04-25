Deportivo Alaves vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th April 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Deportivo Alaves lock horns with Celta Vigo in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Mendizorroza on Saturday.

Deportivo Alaves vs Celta Vigo Preview

Celta Vigo are in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The Galicians thrashed Las Palmas by a comprehensive 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The home side stunned Atletico Madrid with a 2-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Deportivo Alaves vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo have a good recent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 15 out of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' 11 victories.

After a run of four victories in six matches against Celta Vigo in La Liga, Deportivo Alaves are winless in their last six such games in the competition.

After an unbeaten run of 12 matches at home against Celta Vigo in La Liga, Deportivo Alaves have lost each of their last two such games in the competition.

Celta Vigo are winless in their last four matches away from home against teams from the Basque country in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-0 scoreline against Athletic Bilbao in 2022.

Deportivo Alaves have won two of their last three matches at home in La Liga.

Deportivo Alaves vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Celta Vigo have come into their own in recent weeks and will need a good run of results to avoid relegation this season. Iago Aspas inspired his team to victory with two goals last week and will look to replicate his heroics on Saturday.

Deportivo Alaves have exceeded expectations over the past year and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture. Both teams are on an even footing and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 2-2 Celta Vigo

Deportivo Alaves vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Deportivo Alaves to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Iago Aspas to score - Yes