Deportivo Alaves vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo take on Deportivo Alaves on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Celta Vigo are in 15th place in the La Liga standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Galician side held Villarreal to a 1-1 draw last weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have also flattered to deceive this season. The Basque outfit played out a 2-2 draw against Sevilla last week and will look to take all three points away from this fixture.

Deportivo Alaves vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

Celta Vigo have a marginal advantage over Deportivo Alaves and have won nine out of 20 matches played between the two teams. Deportivo Alaves have managed eight victories against Celta Vigo and will need to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous game between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Celta Vigo. Deportivo Alaves were poor on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: D-W-D-W-W

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: D-D-D-L-W

Deportivo Alaves vs Celta Vigo Team News

Deportivo Alaves have a point to prove this weekend

Deportivo Alaves

Florian Lejeune has made progress with his recovery and should be available for selection this weekend. Ximo Navarro is struggling with his fitness, however, and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Ximo Navarro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo need to win this game

Celta Vigo

Jose Manuel Fontan and Kevin Vazquez have recovered from their injuries and should be available for selection. Hugo Mallo has picked up a knock this month and will not be able to feature in this match.

Injured: Hugo Mallo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Deportivo Alaves vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Pacheco; Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Ruben Duarte, Martin Aguirregabiria; Toni Moya, Mamadou Loum; Edgar Mendez, Luis Rioja, Pere Pons; Joselu

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Matias Dituro; Kevin Vazquez, Nestor Araujo, Joseph Aidoo, Javi Galan; Renato Tapia; Brais Mendez, Denis Suarez, Nolito; Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

Deportivo Alaves vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Deportivo Alaves have improved in recent weeks and will be intent on moving into the top half of the table this year. The Basques are unbeaten in their last five games and will be confident ahead of this match.

Celta Vigo have a fair share of problems to solve at the moment but have managed to step up over the past month. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 2-2 Celta Vigo

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi