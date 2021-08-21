Deportivo Alaves vs Mallorca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Mallorca are back in action with another La Liga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Deportivo Alaves in an important encounter on Saturday. Both teams will be intent on staying in the top flight this year and will need to win this game.

Deportivo Alaves narrowly escaped relegation last season and finished in 16th place in the La Liga standings. The Basque outfit were thrashed by Real Madrid last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Mallorca were level on points with Espanyol in the Segunda Division last season and secured automatic promotion to La Liga. The newly-promoted outfit has been impressive in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Deportivo Alaves vs Mallorca Head-to-Head

Mallorca have a good record against Deportivo Alaves and have won nine out fo 19 matches played between the two teams. Deportivo Alaves have managed four victories against Mallorca and will need to step up on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Mallorca. Both teams have improved in recent months and will want to make a statement of intent this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: L

Mallorca form guide in La Liga: D

Deportivo Alaves vs Mallorca Team News

Deportivo Alaves have a point to prove this weekend

Deportivo Alaves

Deportivo Alaves have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will have to use their best team in this game. The home side is unlikely to make drastic changes against Mallorca this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mallorca need to win this game

Mallorca

Antonio Sanchez is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the game this weekend. Jaume Costa is also struggling with his fitness and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Antonio Sanchez

Doubtful: Jaume Costa

Suspended: None

Deportivo Alaves vs Mallorca Predicted XI

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Pacheco; Ruben Duarte, Florian Lejeune, Victor Laguardia, Ximo Navarro; Pere Pons, Tomas Pina; Manu Garcia, Edgar Mendez, Luis Rioja; Joselu

✅ Mamadou Sylla joins Deportivo Alavés on a three-year deal 🤝



ℹ️ The Senegalese forward arrives from @GironaFC 👍



Welcome, Mamadou‼️#GoazenGlorioso 🦊 pic.twitter.com/pYRcI0JFSL — Deportivo Alavés 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@alaveseng) August 20, 2021

Mallorca Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Manolo Reina; Brian Olivan, Antonio Raillo, Martin Valjent, Pablo Maffeo; Iddrisu Baba; Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Salva Sevilla, Jordi Mboula, Dani Rodriguez; Angel Rodriguez

Deportivo Alaves vs Mallorca Prediction

Mallorca gave an excellent account of themselves against Real Betis last weekend and could potentially pull off a few upsets this year. The away side has impressive players in its ranks and has a point to prove in La Liga.

Deportivo Alaves have not been at their best in recent months and will have to work hard this weekend. Both teams are on an even footing and are likely to play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-1 Mallorca

