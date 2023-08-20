Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Deportivo Alaves lock horns with an impressive Sevilla side in an important clash at the Estadio Mendizorroza on Monday.

Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla finished in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Andalusian giants suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the UEFA Super Cup in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, secured a fourth-place finish in the Segunda Division last season and have improved over the past year. The hosts slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Cadiz last week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have an impressive recent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 11 out of the last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' three victories.

Deportivo Alaves are winless in their last nine matches against Sevilla in La Liga - their longest such run against the Andalusians in the top flight.

After suffering defeat in five of their first eight matches against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga, Sevilla are unbeaten in their last four such matches in the competition.

Deportivo Alaves have won only one of their last six matches played at home on a Monday in La Liga, while Sevilla have won each of their last four such games away from home.

After a run of three victories in five matches in La Liga, Deportivo Alaves have lost each of their last three matches in the competition.

Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have an impressive squad at their disposal and have shown flashes of their ability in recent weeks. The away side did not get off to a good start in La Liga this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Deportivo Alaves have improved in recent months but have a mountain to climb in the top flight this season. Sevilla are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-3 Sevilla

Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Youssef En-Nesyri to score - Yes