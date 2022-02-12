Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips - 13th February 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of important fixtures this weekend as Valencia take on a struggling Deportivo Alaves side at the Estadio Mestalla on Sunday.

Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia Preview

Valencia are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have been shockingly poor in recent weeks. Los Che played out a 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad in their previous La Liga game and will need to be more clinical to take three points away from this fixture.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and are on the brink of relegation. The Basque outfit slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat against Elche last week and cannot afford a similar result in this game.

Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 12 out of 23 matches against their opponents, as opposed to Alaves' five victories.

Deportivo Alaves are winless in their last six matches against Valencia and last pulled off a victory against them over three years ago.

Deportivo Alaves do have an impressive record against Valencia at home and have lost only one of their last five La Liga home games against Los Che.

Valencia are unbeaten in their last five away matches against Basque sides in La Liga and will be confident ahead of their trip to the region.

Deportivo Alaves are currently on their worst-ever winless run in La Liga and have failed to register a victory in their last 11 league games.

Valencia are winless in their last five La Liga games and could lose three consecutive away games in the competition for the first time this season.

Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia are in the middle of a rough patch at the moment and will need to arrest their decline this month. Los Che have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves have been in dismal form this year and will need a miracle to avoid the drop this season. Valencia are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 0-2 Valencia

Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Valencia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Goncalo Guedes to score anytime: YES

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 4 - Valencia to keep a clean sheet: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi