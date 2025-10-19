Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th October 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Deportivo Alaves lock horns with Valencia in an important encounter at the Estadio Mendizorroza on Monday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia Preview
Deportivo Alaves are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side thrashed Elche by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Valencia, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. Los Che slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Girona in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.
Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Valencia have a good recent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 13 out of the last 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' 10 victories.
- Deportivo Alaves have won four of their last five matches against Valencia in La Liga - they were winless in the six such games preceding this run.
- Deportivo Alaves are unbeaten in their last six matches at home against Valencia in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in their last two such games.
- Valencia are winless in their last 14 matches away from home against Basque teams in La Liga and have lost their last four such games in the competition.
- Deportivo Alaves have lost only one of their last eight matches at home in La Liga, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in September last year.
Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia Prediction
Valencia have struggled in this fixture in the recent past and have a point to prove going into this game. Lucas Beltran and Diego Lopez can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.
Deportivo Alaves can pack a punch on their day and have shown marked improvement this year. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-1 Valencia
Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No
Tip 3: Deportivo Alaves to score first - Yes