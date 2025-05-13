Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

Deportivo Alaves will welcome Valencia to Mendizorrotza in La Liga on Wednesday. The visitors are 10th in the standings with 45 points, four fewer than seventh-placed Celta Vigo, and still directly qualify for the UEFA Europa League next season. Alaves have just a one-point lead over the 18th-placed Leganes and need to win their remaining three games to avoid relegation.

Ad

The hosts saw their unbeaten streak end after three games last week as they suffered a 1-0 away loss to Athletic Bilbao. They failed to score for the second consecutive match and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

Los Ches have enjoyed a good run of form and are undefeated in La Liga since February. They extended their unbeaten streak in the league to 10 games with a 3-0 home triumph over Getafe last week. Pepelu and Hugo Duro scored from the penalty spot, while Diego López scored his eighth goal of the season.

Ad

Trending

Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 43 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 22 wins, twice as many as Alaves, and 10 games have ended in draws.

Alaves are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the visitors and were held to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in December.

Deportivo Alaves have registered two wins in their last 11 home games in La Liga. Notably, they have failed to score in six games during that period.

Valencia are unbeaten in their last six away games, playing four draws.

Alaves have seen under 2.5 goals in 10 of their last 11 league outings.

Los Ches have registered just one win in their last eight meetings against the hosts.

Ad

Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia Prediction

El Glorioso have registered two wins in their last eight games, with one of them coming at home. They have failed to score in four games during that period while keeping three clean sheets. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last five home games in this fixture, recording three wins.

The home team have an almost full-strength squad for this crucial match and only Abdelkabir Abqar is a confirmed absentee.

Ad

Los Ches are on a 10-game unbeaten streak in La Liga, recording six wins. They have lost just one of their 10 away games in all competitions in 2025, with that loss registered against Barcelona.

Javi Guerra is a confirmed absentee after being booked last week. Enzo Barrenechea and André Almeida were absent from the recent training sessions and are doubtful for this match. Thierry Correia and Max Aarons are also sidelined with injuries.

Ad

While Alaves have the upper hand in recent meetings against the visitors, Los Ches head into the match in great form, and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 0-2 Valencia

Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More