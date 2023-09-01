Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2nd 2023 

Deportivo Alaves will host Valencia at the Estadio de Mendizorroza on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 La Liga campaign.

The home side have had mixed results on their return to the Spanish top-flight this season. They were beaten 1-0 by Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in their last league outing, falling to a Borja Mayoral penalty kick late in the game and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by a significantly larger margin.

Deportivo Alaves sit 14th in the league table with three points from an obtainable nine. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and get their campaign back on track in front of their home supporters this weekend.

Valencia, meanwhile, enjoyed a strong start to their season, picking up wins over Sevilla and Las Palmas in their first two games of the new campaign. However, they were handed their first defeat of the season last weekend as they lost 2-1 to Osasuna after conceding a second and final goal deep into additional time.

Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 41 meetings between Alaves and Valencia. The hosts have won 10 of those games while the visitors have won 22 times. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a pre-season friendly back in July, which the visitors won 2-0.

Valencia have lost just one of their last eight games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 18 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2002.

Los Ches are without a clean sheet in their last five away league games and have managed just one in their last 13.

Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia Prediction

Alaves have lost three of their last four games after losing just one of their 12 games prior. They have, however, lost just one home game all year and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Valencia's latest result ended their four-game unbeaten run in the league and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They have performed well in this fixture of late and should come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-2 Valencia

Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Valencia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (11 of the last 13 La Liga matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of their last 10 matchups)