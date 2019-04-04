Der Klassiker Combined XI | Bundesliga 2018-19

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 61 // 04 Apr 2019, 18:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A win for Borussia Dortmund can see them making one step closer to winning their first Bundesliga since 2012

The two biggest clubs in Germany once again face each other for the second time in the league at the Allianz Arena in a crucial match for both clubs.

The first leg between the clubs earlier in December ended with Borussia Dortmund winning 3-2 at the Signal Iduna Park after Bayern twice went ahead with Robert Lewandowski and Marco Reus twice levelling it up for Dortmund before Paco Alcacer came off the bench to score the winner.

Much has changed since the last Klassiker with Dortmund this season and dropping points more often while Bayern Munich has had a resurgence with the Bavarian giants going on a rampaging that saw them level on points with Dortmund last week.

The two clubs are separated by just two points with the defending champions on 61 points while the challengers are on 63 points.

Before the Der Klassiker on Saturday at the Allianz Arena let's take a look at how a team made up of stars from both the teams based on their performance this season would line up.

Stats courtesy: Whoscored.com, Bundesliga.com

Formation (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper - Roman Burki

Roman Burki

It is never easy to reach the top of the pile and not at all easy to stay on top it but Manuel Neuer has been at top of the pile, the best in the world between the sticks for a long while. This season though has seen the World Cup winner showing some loss of form and weaknesses.

Even though the German has been good, he has not been the best in the league this season. The new year though has seen Neuer getting better and better but Roman Burki in my view has been the better of the two. The Swiss international has been sensational this season, even though the best keeper in the league this season belongs to Peter Gulasci.

Advertisement

Roman Burki has appeared 26 times for Dortmund this season and has 8 clean sheets to his name while conceding 28 goals with an average of 1 goal conceded per 84 mins. The Swiss international has made 73 saves in the league a whopping 37 saves more than Neuer.

The German No.1 though outranks Burki in the clean sheet and goal conceded per minute ratio with 9 clean sheets in 24 matches with 23 goals conceded with an average of 1 goal conceded per 94 mins.

The Swiss international's consistency this season makes him a better choice between the sticks for the first time instead of the German No.1

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement