Derby County vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Derby County are set to play host to Bournemouth at the Pride Park Stadium on Tuesday in their next EFL Championship fixture.

Derby County come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Rotherham United on Saturday at the Pride Park Stadium. A late second-half goal from Scottish midfielder Jamie Lindsay ensured victory for Paul Warne's Rotherham United.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Nathan Jones' Luton Town on Saturday at Dean Court.

A second-half goal from midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, on loan from Leicester City, sealed the deal for Luton Town. Bournemouth had Colombian midfielder Jefferson Lerma sent off in the first-half.

Derby County vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

In five head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Derby County hold the clear advantage. They have won three games and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other a few months ago in the EFL Championship, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

A goal from Scotland international Graeme Shinnie in the first half for Derby County was cancelled out by a goal from winger Rodrigo Riquelme for Bournemouth.

Derby County form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-W-L-W

Bournemouth form guide in the EFL Championship: L-D-W-L-D

Derby County vs Bournemouth Team News

Derby County

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney will be unable to call upon the services of veteran centre-back Curtis Davies, who is nursing an injury.

There are doubts over the availability of Scottish goalkeeper David Marshall and Wales international Tom Lawrence.

Injured: Curtis Davies

Doubtful: David Marshall, Tom Lawrence

Suspended: None

Bournemouth

Meanwhile, Bournemouth will be without experienced winger Junior Stanislas, who is out with an injury.

Colombia international Jefferson Lerma is suspended, while there are doubts over the availability of young Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma.

Other than that, there are no known issues and manager Jason Tindall is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Junior Stanislas

Doubtful: Arnaut Danjuma

Suspended: Jefferson Lerma

Derby County vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kelle Roos, Nathan Byrne, Andre Wisdom, Matt Clarke, Craig Forsyth, Krystian Bielik, Graeme Shinnie, Jason Knight, Martyn Waghorn, Colin Kazim-Richards, Kamil Jozwiak

Bournemouth Predicted XI (3-4-3): Asmir Begovic, Steve Cook, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Diego Rico, Jack Stacey, Philip Billing, Lewis Cook, Adam Smith, David Brooks, Dominic Solanke, Sam Surridge

Derby County vs Bournemouth Prediction

Derby County recently confirmed the appointment of Wayne Rooney as their permanent manager, thus drawing the curtains on an illustrious career.

The Manchester United great has a tough job to do, as the Rams sit 23rd in the Championship table.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, suffered a shock defeat against Luton Town and are now third in the table. Jason Tindall's side are still among the favorites to get promoted, but the loss to Nathan Jones' side is not a good result for the Cherries.

Derby County have looked good under the management of Rooney, but Bournemouth will be keen to get back to winning ways. The visitors should be able to triumph.

Prediction: Derby County 0-1 Bournemouth

