Derby County vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Derby County will welcome Brentford to Pride Park on Tuesday for a matchday 37 fixture in the EFL Championship.

The hosts come into this fixture on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat to Millwall on home soil. A goal right on the stroke of halftime by Shaun Hutchinson was enough to give the Lions all three points.

Brentford were 1-0 victors over Blackburn Rovers away from home. A 10th-minute penalty by Ivan Toney proved to be the difference between the two sides.

That win saw Brentford consolidate their spot in the playoff positions. The Bees currently sit in fourth spot, having garnered 66 points from 35 games to date.

Derby County are further down in 19th spot and will be looking nervously over their shoulders in the coming weeks.

Derby County vs Brentford Head-to-Head

This will be the 38th meeting between the sides. Derby County have a superior record with 15 wins and 10 draws. Brentford were victorious on 12 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2020 when they could not be separated in a goalless draw.

Derby County have been in dire form of late and a run of five games without a win has dampened the early optimism that greeted Wayne Rooney's appointment.

Brentford have responded to their run of three consecutive defeats last month by winning three of their last four games in the Championship.

Derby County vs Brentford Team News

Derby County

The hosts have three players currently sidelined by injury. Krystian Bielik (ACL), Tom Lawrence (ankle) and Curtis Davies (Achilles tendon) are all unavailable.

There are no suspension worries for manager Wayne Rooney.

Injuries: Krystian Bielik, Tom Lawrence, Curtis Davies

Suspension: None

Brentford

There are three injury concerns for the visitors. Rico Henry (hamstring), Pontus Jansson (ankle) and Shandon Baptiste (knee) are all sidelined for the trip to Derby.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Thomas Frank.

Injuries: Rico Henry, Pontus Jansson, Shandon Baptiste

Suspension: None

Derby County vs Brentford Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kelle Roos (GK); Lee Buchanan, Teden Mengi, Matt Clarke, Nathan Bryne; Kamil Jozwiak, Graeme Shinnie, Max Bird; Jason Knight, Colin Kazim-Richards, Martyn Waghorn

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Raya (GK); Mads Bech Sorensen, Winston Reid, Ethan Pinnock, Henrik Dalsgaard; Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Christian Norgaard; Tariqe Fosu, Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo

Derby County vs Brentford Prediction

Derby County's poor form means that not much will be expected from them against Brentford. The hosts have what it takes to spring an upset, but Brentford's quest for promotion will see them go all out for victory.

Goals have come at a premium for Rooney's side in recent weeks and the visitors are likely to keep a clean sheet while securing victory.

Prediction: Derby County 0-2 Brentford